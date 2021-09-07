The Iconic Michael K. Williams Had a Slew of Awards Under His Belt

The Iconic Michael K. Williams Had a Slew of Awards Under His BeltBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 7 2021, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
The news of Michael K. Williams' untimely passing has shaken the entertainment industry at its core. At only 54, Michael has been able to leave an undeniable mark on the industry. Aside from his deeply respected portrayal of Omar Little in The Wire, Michael has taken on a slew of roles that will forever live in the hearts and minds of his fans.
The goal of every actor is to build a long-lasting career and, if lucky, be awarded for their contributions in the entertainment industry. Michael has not only been able to fulfill the former, but accomplish the latter. Read on to get a rundown of Michael’s award-winning roles and achievements in Hollywood.
Michael K. Williams earned numerous nominations for 'Where They See Us' and 'Lovecraft Country.'
Throughout the span of Michael’s 25-year career in film and television, the star has captivated audiences and his peers. As a result, he’s earned a whopping 30 nominations spanning the Emmys, NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.
In Michael’s role of Bobby McCray in Ava DuVernay’s 2019 film When They See Us, the actor played the father of Antron McCray, a Harlem native who was one of the “Exonerated Five.” In the film, Bobby urged his son to plead guilty despite not having anything to do with the crime of raping a woman in Central Park. He went on to have a non-existent relationship with Antron.
For Michael’s performance as Bobby McCray, he secured a slew of awards and nominations.
- Nominee: 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Nominee: 2019 Gold Derby TV Award for Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor
- Nominee: 2019 International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA) Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Nominee: 2019 OFTA Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Limited Series
- Winner: 2019 OFTA Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture or Limited Series
- Winner: 2019 Black Reel Awards for Television Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series
- Winner: 2019 AAFCA TV Honors Best Ensemble
Another one of Michael’s memorable roles was from the HBO drama series The Wire. Known for his flawless portrayal of Baltimore robber Omar Little, Michael played a character who made a living by robbing the city’s most dangerous drug dealers. Although he unfortunately meets his demise, Omar is revered as a legend in Baltimore.
Despite Michael’s portrayal of Omar Little being one of his most notable roles, he only scored two nominations for his performance.
- Nominee: 2007 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Nominee: 2009 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael’s performance in HBO's 2020 horror-drama series Lovecraft Country also showcased how much of a force he was in the industry. Playing the role of Montrose Freeman, the father of Atticus, he harbors various secrets that have taken a toll on his life and his relationship with his son.
Michael was and is nominated for multiple awards and has secured some wins for his work in the series.
- Nominee 2021: Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nominee 2021: CCA for Best Actor in a Horror Series
- Nominee 2021: Hollywood Critics Association for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
- Nominee 2021: NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nominee 2021: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Winner 2021: International Online Cinema Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner 2021: Black Reel Awards For Television Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series
- Winner 2021: Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Winner 2021: Gold Derby TV Award for Drama Supporting Actor
Michael also scored nominations for an array of movies, short films, and miniseries.
Michael has also gone on to score nominations and wins for a number of other projects, including these for HBO's 2015 TV film Bessie.
- Nominee: 2015 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Nominee: 2016 Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
- Nominee: 2016 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special
- Nominee: 2016 NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance - Drama
- Nominee: 2016 Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
For Michael’s work in the HBO drama series Boardwalk Empire, the accomplished actor was nominated and won various awards.
- Nominee: 2014 NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance - Drama
- Nominee: 2014 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nominee: 2014 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Winner: 2012 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Winner: 2013 NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance - Drama
- Winner: 2015 NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance - Drama
For the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave, Michael also scored multiple nominations and a win.
- Nominee: 2014 Seattle Film Critics Award for Best Ensemble Cast
- Nominee: 2014 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Nominee: 2013 Phoenix Film Critics Society Award for Best Acting Ensemble
- Nominee: 2014 Gold Derby Award for Ensemble Cast
- Nominee: 2020 Gold Derby Award for Ensemble of the Decade
- Winner: 2013 BFCC Award for Best Ensemble
Michael and achieved many more nominations during the span of his career.
- Nominee: 2010 Gotham Independent Film Award for Life During Wartime
- Nominee: 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Vice
- Nominee: 2018 Emmy Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for The Night Of
- Nominee: 2017 Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series for The Night Of
- Nominee: 2016 Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series for The Spoils Before Dying
- Nominee: 2015 Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Motion Picture for The Gambler
As for more wins, Michael won a Made in New York Award at the Gotham Awards in 2017, as well as scoring the following:
- Winner: 2014 San Diego Black Film Festival Award for Best Short Film for The Devil Goes Down
- Winner: 2015 Film Independent Spirit Award special Robert Altman Award for Inherent Vice
- Winner: 2016 Southern Shorts Award for Acting for The Devil Goes Down
No amount of awards wil ever bring Michael back, but his achievements lets his fans and supporters know that his legacy will live on.
We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Michael K. Williams.