The Iconic Michael K. Williams Had a Slew of Awards Under His Belt

Throughout the span of Michael’s 25-year career in film and television, the star has captivated audiences and his peers. As a result, he’s earned a whopping 30 nominations spanning the Emmys, NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.

In Michael’s role of Bobby McCray in Ava DuVernay’s 2019 film When They See Us, the actor played the father of Antron McCray, a Harlem native who was one of the “Exonerated Five.” In the film, Bobby urged his son to plead guilty despite not having anything to do with the crime of raping a woman in Central Park. He went on to have a non-existent relationship with Antron.

For Michael’s performance as Bobby McCray, he secured a slew of awards and nominations.