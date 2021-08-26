Michael Nader and His Wife, Jodi, Were as Close as Could Be up Until the Very End

Through his role as Farnsworth "Dex" Dexter on the hit soap opera Dynasty, Michael Nader solidified his star status for years to come. The actor, who is also known for roles on some of the other biggest television hits in history — including All My Children — was well regarded in his craft and became a household name thanks to it.

Sadly, Michael passed away on August 23, 2021, at the age of 76. For however much fans may have learned about Michael via the commendable roles he took on over the years, his private life is not something that has often been discussed. So, what do we know about Michael's life outside of the spotlight? Here are all of the known details about his wife, kids, and cause of death.

Who is Michael Nader's wife?

Up until his death, Michael was married to Jodi Lister, with whom he officially tied the knot back in 2014. Prior to their relationship, Michael was married to Robin Nader from 1984 to 1990. Some outlets report that he then married actress Beth Windsor in 1992. Michael and Jodi kept a relatively low profile during the time they were together, but from all accounts were happy and shared in joint hobbies such as fostering dogs.

In a statement to Michael Fairman TV, Jodi touched on the impact that her late husband had on her in the years that they were married: "With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Jodi then addressed their love of fostering dogs: "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted." She continued the touching statement by mentioning what Michael was up to prior to his death, saying: "Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for long-Covid research." Jodi added in her statement, "Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death."

Source: ABC