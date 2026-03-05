Michael Vick Is Back In the Spotlight Along With His Wife and Three Kids "I watched him develop from a little boy to a grown man." By Ivy Griffith Published March 5 2026, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

There was a time when former NFL star Michael Vick was best known for the 13 seasons he played in the league, including with the Atlanta Falcons. However, in 2007, he became infamous after being convicted for running a dogfighting ring, leading to the suffering of many dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

He returned to the NFL to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2017. But the stain of his convictions never left him. These days, he's starring in a BET docuseries. Through it all, Vick was joined in his ups and downs by his wife. Here's what we know about their life together and the children they share.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa.

Michael Vick met Kijafa in 2002 at a nightclub. She was earning her degree in marketing from Hampton University, and Vick was fresh off graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in sociology. They were thick as thieves from the start, according to The Sun.

Vick proposed in 2009, and the couple tied the knot in 2012. Their wedding came several years after Vick finished serving his time for involvement in the dogfighting ring that earned him multiple felonies, and according to an estimation, the ceremony may have cost as much as $300,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Kijafa executive-produced a documentary about Vick's life titled The Michael Vick Project, as well as executive-producing VH1’s Baller Wives in 2017, and Evolution of the Black Quarterback. Mrs. Vick has a successful career in business as well, as the co-founder of PNK Elephant, which sells high-end accessories and fashion items.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Vick and his wife share three kids.

In his 2012 autobiography, Vick had praise for his wife, writing, "There are certain people in your life you never want to part ways with. And she’s the one I never want to part ways with — not just because of our two daughters, but because of the friendship we’ve developed over the years and our ability to love one another and respect one another" (excerpt via The Sun).

And Kijafa seems to adore her husband right back, telling NBC Philadephia in 2012, "I watched him develop from a little boy to a grown man. He came over and got my number and we’ve been talking ever since.” She also called her husband "humble," adding, “He’s really, really down to earth. You wouldn’t think that somebody of his stature would be just like a regular guy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Together, the couple shares three kids: Jada, London, and Michael Vick Jr. Kijafa welcomed Jada in 2004, London in 2007, and Michael Jr. in 2017. He shares an older child, Miltez, with his ex-girlfriend, Tameka Taylor.