Musician Michelle Branch and Her Ex-Husband Are Embroiled in a Public Feud

Sadly, it seems their marital bliss is short-lived. On Aug. 11, 2022, Michelle issued a statement to People Magazine announcing she and Patrick were separating after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness," she said.