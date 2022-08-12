YG and a Seemingly Pregnant Brittany Renner Strike a Cozy Pose for the Cover Art of "Toxic"

YG's relationship with Kehlani seems to have had a lasting impact on fans.

"YG went from Kehlani blushing at his concerts to posing with a pregnant Brittany Renner for his album cover. May I never fumble at the goalline like that," tweeted @UnsophGentleman.

The confusion surrounding Brittany's seeming pregnancy continues to prevail. Are she and YG about to start a family? Let's keep our ears close to the ground for now.