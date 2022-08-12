YG and a Seemingly Pregnant Brittany Renner Strike a Cozy Pose for the Cover Art of "Toxic"
Instagram model Brittany Renner has teamed up with Natalie Nunn and Yasmine Lopez to produce a brand new TV series, Baby Mamas. Brittany announced the big news on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, and some fans believe she might have even bigger revelations in store.
Brittany recently agreed to model for the cover art of rapper YG's (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) latest single, "Toxic," and it didn't take an eagle-eyed follower to notice the baby bump in the photo. What's going on? Is Brittany pregnant?
Brittany Renner's seeming baby bump on the cover art of YG's single, "Toxic," is already sparking rumors. Is she pregnant?
Brittany and YG were spotted out and about in April 2022, which immediately garnered speculation about their relationship status. The stars were sighted at an ice cream parlor in Los Angeles.
Brittany wore a loose black lace dress for the occasion. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, YG dropped his latest single. Brittany wore a tight jumpsuit emphasizing the curve of her baby bump for the photo shoot — which immediately made fans do a double-take.
But the question of whether Brittany is pregnant or not continues to divide fans. "I feel like that’s just cover art. Ain’t no way YG got Brittany Renner pregnant," tweeted @_Collins101.
"YG got Brittany Renner pregnant?!" tweeted @OGNaijah.
"Did YG actually get Brittany Renner pregnant, or is it all about promoting the album?" tweeted @YungBG_.
Brittany updated her Instagram story for the occasion, sharing a photograph of her baby bump alongside the caption, "You are the father." However, she doesn't appear in the "Toxic" video.
Brittany Renner and YG both have kids from previous relationships.
Brittany and YG have yet to issue an update on their relationship. What's more, they have not shared whether they plan to have a child together. Brittany welcomed a son with Charlotte Hornets power forward PJ Washington in May 2021.
YG is the proud dad of two girls, Harmony and Vibe, whom he shares with Instagram model Catelyn Sparks. YG and Catelyn dated on and off for years, and some fans are convinced that there were overlaps between their relationship and YG's relationship with Kehlani.
YG and Kehlani first went public with their relationship at New York Fashion Week September 2019, immediately cementing their place as one of the cutest couples in pop cultural history.
YG's relationship with Kehlani seems to have had a lasting impact on fans.
"YG went from Kehlani blushing at his concerts to posing with a pregnant Brittany Renner for his album cover. May I never fumble at the goalline like that," tweeted @UnsophGentleman.
The confusion surrounding Brittany's seeming pregnancy continues to prevail. Are she and YG about to start a family? Let's keep our ears close to the ground for now.