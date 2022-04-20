One day, she was late to a case management meeting. While looking for a payphone to call her case manager, Knight bumped into Castro, who she recognized as the father of one of her friends.

“He said, 'I know where it's at. I can take you straight to it. It'll only take me ... five minutes,'" she recalled. "And I’m like 'OK. I’m gonna make it. This is gonna happen.'"

But Knight never did make it, as Castro brought her back to his home and held her captive for more than a decade.