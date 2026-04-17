Michelle Obama’s “Janky Version” Comment on US Sparks Online Firestorm Obama's comments have gotten a lot of pushback from Republican supporters still loyal to Trump. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 17 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty The former First lady's comments have received a lot of push back.

Michelle Obama has found herself at the center of significant online backlash after comments she made about the United States went viral. On the podcast, she shares with her brother, Craig Robinson, Obama said that Donald Trump’s America had put the country in its “janky” era. The remarks prompted widespread online reaction, including calls from some critics suggesting she leave the country.

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Source: Mega The former First Lady believed America is in it's 'Janky' era

The episode on which these comments were made featured comedian Hasan Minhaj as a guest. Minhaj has had a long tenure criticizing Donald Trump, including his time on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah during Trump’s first term in the White House.

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Hasan Minhaj Agreed With Michelle Obama’s Assessment

Michelle Obama explained that as administrations and policies shift, a country goes through different phases. She said, “That's the 2.0 of life and when we talk about how do you feel about the country? You know, there are versions of the country that happen, right? And the new version doesn’t make the old one bad. It’s necessary for growth. And I think we’re in just a janky version.”

Source: Nairobi News Michelle Obama’s was on the podcast with her brother, and Hasan Minhaj

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In response, Hasan Minhaj said, “S_it is jank right now. It's super jank.” Michelle Obama went on to discuss how the American public has taken certain aspects of governance for granted. Some critics of Donald Trump’s administration have expressed agreement with the sentiment, citing concerns about policies affecting certain freedoms.

A Backlash Erupted Over Michele Obama’s Comments

After the episode was released, criticism quickly mounted online over the former First Lady’s remarks. Some comments focused on Michelle Obama’s appearance, while others raised concerns about issues they believe were not addressed during the Barack Obama administration. Some critics also suggested that Michelle Obama and her family should leave the country if they found the current administration difficult to support.

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Michelle Obama says America is in a "Janky era."



Shutting the southern border down, ending incentives for illegal migration, scrapping DEI isn't janky - it's nation saving.



Janky would be weaponizing your intel agencies to spy on an incoming administration :) hope that helps pic.twitter.com/9jAlKG5KjA — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 15, 2026 Source: @briannalyman2 There are voices online that believe that Donald Trump's policies have benefitted the nation.