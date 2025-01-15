Michelle Obama's Recent Absence from Public Events Fuels Speculation About Her Health In January 2025, searches for "Is Michelle Obama sick?" skyrocketed. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 15 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For as long as we can remember, Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, has long advocated for living a healthy lifestyle. She has consistently emphasized the importance of regular exercise, nutritious eating, and mental well-being as essential elements of overall health.

Article continues below advertisement

While Michelle has encouraged others to prioritize both their physical and emotional health, she has kept many of the details of her own personal health challenges private. However, she has shared some of her struggles over the years. Here's a look at the more personal aspects of her health journey.

Article continues below advertisement

What to know about Michelle Obama's health.

Although it appears Michelle Obama is in good health these days, she has been candid in the past about her struggles. In fact, she openly discussed her experience with low-grade depression during the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult year of 2020.

"Depression is understandable during these times," she said in an interview with People. "I needed to acknowledge what I was going through, because a lot of times we feel like we have to cover that part of ourselves up, that we always have to rise above and look as if we're not paddling hard underneath the water."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "This is what mental health is. You have highs and lows. What I have said to my daughters is that one of the things that is getting me through is that I'm old enough to know that things will get better." Like many others, the fan-favorite former first lady also grappled with fear, self-doubt, and anxiety during this challenging period.

Article continues below advertisement

Another aspect of her health journey that Michelle has been open about is reproductive health. In 2018, during an interview with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, she shared the emotional toll of experiencing a miscarriage nearly 20 years ago.

"I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," she said. "We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken." Michelle also revealed that she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment to have her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Article continues below advertisement

"To the women listening: We have every right to demand the men in our lives do better by us. We have to use our voices to make these choices clear to the men that we love. Our lives are worth more than their anger and disappointment" —Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/vxHvwGPwHe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 26, 2024 Source: twitter

In 2022, Michelle continued to break taboos around women's health when she opened up about her experience with menopause. By doing so, the Chicago native aimed to remove the stigma surrounding hormone changes in women’s bodies. Later, during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Michelle urged American men to support Kamala Harris' campaign and to understand that women's health concerns extend beyond the issue of reproduction: "We are more than just baby-making vessels," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, is Michelle Obama sick?

Alright, here's the deal: The state funeral for former president Jimmy Carter saw all five living presidents and their spouses in attendance — except Michelle Obama. Though CNN reported she missed the January 9 service due to a scheduling conflict naturally, searches for "Is Michelle Obama sick?" went through the roof.