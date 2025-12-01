Fans of Michelle Pfeiffer Wonder About Her Children Amid 'Oh. What. Fun.' Debut Michelle has two children — Claudia and John. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 1 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer has played a mom in plenty of on-screen roles, but it's the actor's real-life family with her TV producer husband, David E. Kelley, that folks want to know about. Michelle and Davis have been married since 1993, and they share two children.

All about Michelle Pfeiffer's two children, Claudia and John.

Michelle and Davis have two children — Claudia and John. The Family star adopted her first child, Claudia, alone in 1993 before meeting her husband. The Frankie and Johnny star and David married in November of the same year, and their son, John, was born in 1994. Claudia welcomed her first child in 2024, making Michelle a grandmother. She spoke to Fox News Digital to promote the holiday film Oh.What.Fun., and the Scarface actor shared that she was going to focus on her new role in 2026 as a grandmother and take time off from acting.

"I am feeling very blessed for the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me and loving the work," said the What Lies Beneath star. "I've been, like, working with incredible cast members in all three things that I've done recently. Great directors, great material. However, little did I know my daughter was planning on getting pregnant, which she did successfully."

"So I think I'm going to have probably most of next year off, which I'm really looking forward to," she added. "Look, it's an embarrassment of riches, honestly. It's like, ‘Wah.’ I'm just really wanting my choices and the way I spend my time — whatever time I have left — to spend it meaningfully is what I'm focusing on."

Claudia graduated from Princeton University back in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Slavic languages and literatures. She also has a master's degree in Russian literature from Columbia University, as well as a master's of philosophy in Slavic languages. Not much is known about Michelle's son, John, as he is very private and stays out of the spotlight. He was named after his grandfather, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Coach John Henry “Jack” Kelley.

Michelle shared a post on Instagram honoring her two children for National Daughter and Son Day back in 2021 and said the siblings were "best friends" and "Inseparable."

