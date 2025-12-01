Fans Are Shocked to Learn How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Look Now in "Ad" For Louis Vuitton "They have aged horribly for 39." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 1 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The child stars of Full House, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, allegedly appear in a new ad for Louis Vuitton, and their fans are shocked by the twins' new look.

Mary-Kate and Ashley shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the popular 1980s sitcom, which is about a widowed sportscaster in San Francisco who raises his three daughters with the help of his best friend and brother-in-law. The show ran for eight seasons, and the twins are all grown up. So, what do they look like now?

What do Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen look like now?

Ashley and Mary-Kate were last seen in public attending the 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America in New York City on Nov. 3. The twins are fashion designers today, and in 2006, they co-founded the clothing and accessories line The Row. Mary-Kate and Ashley were presented with the American Accessory Designer of the Year award at the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, per E! News.

Mary-Kate gave a speech while accepting the fashion award and thanked their loved-ones for their support as Ashley held the statuette. "To our individual buyers, you have been our guiding light for the past 20 years now," said Mary-Kate. "To our amazing customers who truly give us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, 'thank you.' Without your support, we would not be here today. Thank you for giving us the love and kindness that allows us to show up to work each day."

The Olsen twins' Louis Vuitton ad isn't real.

An ad for Louis Vuitton featuring the twins appears to be an AI image, and it has gone viral on social media. The fake ad features Mary-Kate and Ashley wearing skin-tight red Louis Vuitton turtle necks that seem to be rubber or spandex. The twins both have ratted hair, and their faces look emaciated in the fake ad.

The shocking image has fans of the child stars wondering about the ad. One fan asked on Instagram, "Is this real?," which prompted another fan to reply, "Thank you! I was scared!" "This is definitely not real," added another, noting the twins' recent appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards. "They have never done an ad campaign for Louis Vuitton. They were just at New York fashion week a few weeks ago, they look nothing like this."

One fan remarked that the twins looked old in the fake ad. "They have aged horribly for 39," prompting yet another to advise folks that the ad is not real. "You all know that’s not real right? Just saying people have become very naive! It’s wild how people just instantly believe anything they see!"

The twins were interviewed by i-D and spoke about beginning their fashion brand at just 18. Their first garment was a T-shirt that didn't bunch up, made with a single French seam down the back. "I think in the beginning it was really a project for us," recalled Ashley. "So yes, it started with the T-shirt, and then six other pieces fell out of that. ... It took a year and a half, because there really was no end date or goal in mind as far as turning it into a business, I’d say."

