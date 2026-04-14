Is Musician Mick Fleetwood Married? You Betcha! The recoding artist is no newbie when is comes to marriages. By Niko Mann Published April 14 2026, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood want to know if he's married again. The recording artist has been a number of times, and he reportedly recently got hitched again.

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The romantic history of Mick and members of Fleetwood Mac is quite messy, and several members of the band didn't speak to each other after singer Stevie Nicks had a drug-fueled affair with Mick while dating fellow band member Lindsey Buckingham. Married band members Christine and John McVie also broke up after she had an affair with the band's lighting director. So, is Mick married currently?

Source: Mega

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Is Mick Fleetwood married?

Yes, Mick Flettwood is currently married to Elizabeth Jordan. According to People, the couple married in March of 2026 after dating for five years. Mick shared pictures from the couple's wedding and honeymoon on Instagram with the caption, "The South Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth … creating moments to be remembered!! Sun health and happiness!!"

The new bride reportedly worked as an administrator and teacher in New York for nearly 20 years but now works as a realtor. She also has two children, Max and Joy. Elizabeth is also reportedly 22 years younger than her new husband, and they first made their relationship public at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

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Mick Fleetwood only has ex-wives three ex-wives, but he's been married five times.

Mick has been married five times, but he only has three ex-wives. According to US Weekly, the reason is that Mick was married to one of his ex-wives twice. Mick was married to his first wife, Jenny Boyd, twice, and the former couple shares two daughters, Amy and Lucy. The couple first married in 1970 but divorced in 1976 after she had an affair with Fleetwood Mac guitarist Bob Weston. They broke up for the second time when Mick had an affair with Stevie Nicks, and they divorced in 1978.

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The Fleetwood Mac drummer was also married to Stevie Nicks's good friend, Sara Recor. The relationship reportedly put an end to Stevie's friendship with Sara, and the singer later wrote a song titled "Sara." They were married 10 years later in 1988, but they divorced in 1995. Mick married Lynn Frankel, also in 1995, with whom he also has two daughters, Tessa and Ruby. Lynn is a lamp designer and photographer, and the couple's marriage lasted 20 years before they divorced in 2015.

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One interesting tidbit about Mick's first wife, Jenny, is that her sister was also married to a famous drummer. Her big sister, model Pattie Boyd, was once married to George Harrison from the Beatles. She was also married to another U.K. rocker, Eric Clapton. Jenny also went on to marry another drummer, Ian Wallace. However, her latest husband is architect David Levitt.