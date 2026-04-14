What Happened to Rapper NBA Ben 10? Here's What We Know So Far "Stop believing everything y'all hear about life support." By Niko Mann Published April 14 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / !KPRC 2 Click2Houston

Fans of rapper NBA Ben 10 want to know what happened after learning he was involved in an incident in Houston, Texas, on April 8, 2026. According to KPRC 2 News, the artist's real name is Ben Anthony Fields, and he is an associate of "Bandit" rapper NBA YoungBoy.

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An attempted robbery began while NBA Ben 10 was dining at the upscale restaurant Confessions located on the 3200 block of Kirby Drive. A group reportedly tried to rob a man of his chains and began to beat him as he fell to the ground. The victim reportedly responded by pulling out a firearm and randomly shooting into the crowd while he was being beaten. So, what happened to NBA Ben 10?

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What happened to NBA Ben 10?

The attempted robbery went on for approximately one minute as several individuals attacked a man before he pulled out a gun, according to Houston Police Department Lt. R. Wilkins. "Sometime during that part of the fight, our victim, who looked like he was being majorly assaulted by several people and getting his chains ripped off, he presents a pistol. ... and started shooting randomly,” Wilkins said. "He got it out and started shooting randomly."

Two men were shot as a result, including NBA Ben 10. One man was hit several times in the torso, and the other man was shot in the arms and legs. Later reports indicate that the second man was Deadend Ron, per Hot 97. Wilkins said the robbery victim ran off after the shooting and had not been identified. However, rapper AllStar JR seemingly took credit for the shooting on Instagram as he promotes his new track, "Expensive Wrist Watch." It's not yet confirmed if AllSatr is actually the shooter.

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Confessions' owner, Sterling Lewis, also released a statement. “Last night, between approximately 11:15 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., an altercation occurred involving a guest who was leaving the restaurant and a separate group arriving at Confessions for a birthday celebration," read the statement. "As a result of the incident, two individuals were injured and transported to a local hospital, where they are currently receiving care. Our thoughts are with them, and we are hoping for their full recovery."

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It's still unclear which man was shot in the torso multiple times and which was shot in the arms and legs, but influencer Jamore shared a video on Instagram saying that he'd spoken to NBA Ben 10, and he was OK, despite rumors he was on life support. Both men were in critical condition initially after being rushed to the hospital. "Stop believing everything y'all hear about life support," he said. "My brotha good. Alive, talking, walking, smiling."