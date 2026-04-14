Katy Perry Responded to Ruby Rose's Serious Assault Allegations Against Her According to Katy's statement, "They are dangerous reckless lies." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 14 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On April 12, 2026, Ruby Rose made numerous posts on Threads where she alleged that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her years ago at a nightclub in Australia. The claims come shortly after Katy posted about Justin Bieber's Coachella set, and, while it's unclear if something else sparked Ruby's need to make the social media posts, she has not deleted them. In fact, she doubled down on her claims in other Threads posts when her supporters commented to commend her for speaking out.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, the allegations have not been proven to be true, but Ruby has not gone back on what she said about the "Woman's World" singer. Katy has historically dated or married men in the public eye. However, per Grazia, the singer has also described herself as being sexually fluid. Although Ruby alleged that the assault took place almost 20 years before she posted about it on Threads, Katy is now under scrutiny for the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

There are serious allegations against Katy Perry.

In a now-deleted post made by Complex on Threads, the outlet mentioned Katy. In response, per USA Today, Rose unleashed a huge bomb that surprised many in the comments and outside of the social media platform. Since the post is no longer there, her comment isn't, but, according to USA Today, that's where it all started.

"Katy Perry sexual[ly] assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne," Ruby reportedly wrote. "Who gives a s--t what she thinks." Later, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Katy released a statement denying the allegations and sharing how serious they are to the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the statement said. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Article continues below advertisement

Ruby Rose went into detail in her allegations about what happened.

Some of Ruby's Threads posts were removed after she continued to share details about the alleged sexual assault. That might be because, according to one post of hers, she decided to take legal action and make an official report to the police. However, according to Rolling Stone, she responded to one user who asked if Katy kissed her and she didn't like it. A clear reference to Katy's song "I Kissed a Girl."

Article continues below advertisement

"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," Ruby wrote, as an explanation for why Katy did not kiss her, but had instead allegedly assaulted her in a different way.

She also wrote in a post that has since been deleted as of the morning of April 14 but was saved to a Reddit thread, Ruby claimed that she threw up on Katy and originally viewed the incident as a "funny little drunk story." In Ruby's follow-up post that is still on threads where she announced reporting the alleged crime, she wrote that she can no longer legally speak on it.