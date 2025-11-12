Ruby Rose Says Sydney Sweeney Ruined 'Christy' in Bizarre Social Media Rant "Christy deserved better." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2025, 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The story of boxer Christy Martin is almost like a real-life Rocky. As an actual coal miner's daughter who was born in West Virginia, Christy's meteoric rise as a female boxer was unimaginable at best, and impossible at worst. Her success was made more difficult by her abusive husband, who later became her coach. He nearly killed her.

Christy would go on to win 49 of the 59 bouts she fought in and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. Her story deserved to be told, but not everyone thinks Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney should have been the one to tell it. In November 2025, Ruby Rose took to Threads, where she aired her frustrations about Sydney, who played the boxer in the biopic about her life. Let's take a look at Ruby's comments.

Ruby Rose calls Sydney Sweeney a cretin while commenting about 'Christy.'

In response to what many are calling a box office flop, Ruby blamed Sydney for how poorly Christy did in theaters. Ruby praised the original script, calling it incredible. The actor then revealed she was attached to play Cherry. It's not clear who Ruby is referring to, unless she misspelled the name of Christy's high school girlfriend, Sherry Lusk.

Ruby goes on to say that most of the people initially attached to the film are "actually gay." This seemed to anger Ruby the most, who admonished Sydney's public relations team for saying she did this movie for the people. "None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us," wrote Ruby. "You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better."

In the comments, Ruby said she doesn't like people who refuse to condemn white supremacy. It's possible Ruby is referring to the controversy surrounding Sydney's American Eagle jeans ad. It's also a little unclear as to why Ruby believes Sydney is homophobic. In October 2025, Sydney told PinkNews that she was excited for the LGBTQ+ community to see the film.

Sydney is proud of the work she did in 'Christy.'

In an Instagram post dated Nov. 10, 2025, Sydney discussed how proud she was of Christy. She is also proud of representing someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. "This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life," wrote Sydney, who said discussing this film has also helped raise awareness about domestic violence. She added that you don't always make art for numbers, but rather for impact.

Regarding Sydney's performance, the best person to judge that is Christy Martin herself. "If you see anybody do that, it’s one thing. But you see Sydney Sweeney doing that? It was a whole ’nother level of ‘wow,'" said Christy to NBC News. "She got down and dirty and became a professional fighter."