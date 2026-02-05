Mickey Lolich Went From Baseball to Baking — What Couldn't He Do? From the diamond to donuts. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 5 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: X/Detroit Tigers

The city of Detroit is mourning one of its most beloved citizens. Legendary Detroit Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich has died at age 85. According to the Detroit Free Press, Mickey used to say he was a "beer drinker’s idol" due to his self-described stout frame. He was a southpaw who was fifth on the career strikeouts list for left-handers. When fans think of Mickey, they always turn to the infamous 1968 World Series, where he threw three complete-game victories against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the news of his death, the Detroit Tigers took to social media where they honored one of the "finest pitchers in franchise history." Mickey holds several team records, including leading the franchise in strikeouts. He will be remembered as "one of the most durable and dominant left-handed pitchers of his era." At the end of his baseball career, Mickey found more success in an unusual place. He opened up a donut shop with a predictable theme. Keep reading for more details.

Mickey Lolich's donut shop was for baseball fans.

Mickey officially retired from baseball in 1979. Five years later, he was baking donuts at his own shop. That was not a childhood dream, Mickey told The New York Times in October 1984. What he loved was running a business with his wife and three daughters, who were teenagers at the time.

After he retired, Mickey briefly worked in sales. This is something many athletes used to do because they could trade on their former status. Mickey was a manufacturer representative for a company that sold cigarette lighters with personalized messages. Everyday before work Mickey had breakfast at a donut shop, where he became friends with the owner. This led to a partnership in the business. He bought out his partner, but lost the shop due to a leasing disagreement.

Mickey then opened a new donut shop, with a baseball theme. It was decorated with newspaper clippings, bats, balls, and old uniforms. The shop stayed open for 18 years. As Mickey wrote in his memoir Joy in Tigertown, "I doubt any other ballplayer has ever made that transition — from the diamond to doughnuts. But I did."

Here's what we know about Mickey Lolich's cause of death.

Mickey's wife told The Tigers that he died following a short stay in hospice care, per ESPN. An exact cause of death has not been made public. Willie Horton, who played for the Detroit Tigers from 1963 to 1977, paid tribute to his former teammate in a post to X (formerly Twitter). He was more than a great pitcher, teammate, and champion to Willie. "He was like a brother for over 60 years," he wrote.

Several former Detroit Tigers spoke with the Detroit Free Press about Mickey. Former Tigers center fielder Mickey Stanley said Mickey was a good person and a great teammate who will be missed. "I guess there are only six of us left from that championship team," he said.