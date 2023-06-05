Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Former MLB World Champion Pitcher and Manager Roger Craig Has Died at 93 During his time both a pitcher and manager, Roger Craig had a major impact on baseball. Many want to know what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Jun. 5 2023, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Few people in the world of baseball were more familiar with the pressure of the World Series than Roger Craig. Over the course of his career as both a pitcher and a manager, Roger was part of four teams that appeared in the World Series. Now, following the news that he has died at the age of 93, many began mourning the baseball legend and the impact he had on the sport.

Article continues below advertisement

Even as many fans remember Roger and his skill as a pitcher and manager, some also wanted to learn more about exactly how he had died. Here's what we know about his cause of death and legendary career.

What was Roger Craig's cause of death?

The news of Roger's death was first announced by the San Francisco Giants. A spokesperson for the Giants said that he died in San Diego on June 4, 2023, following a short illness. Given his age, it seems like his death can be chalked up, at least in part, to natural causes. In an official statement about Roger's death, Giants president and CEO Larry Baer acknowledged the legacy that he left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

“We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” the statement said. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.” Indeed, Roger was known both for his skill as a pitcher and for his knowledge of the game as a whole.

Article continues below advertisement

Roger Craig won three championships in a decade.

As a rookie, Roger was part of the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers team that won the team's first title. Four years later, he was a key pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to a championship over the Chicago White Sox. And then, in 1964, he made 39 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals on their way to winning a title over the New York Yankees. In total, he pitched for 12 seasons, and also pitched for the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Cincinnati Reds.

After he retired from playing, Roger became a renowned pitching coach for teams like the Detroit Tigers, the Houston Astros, and the San Diego Padres. He eventually became a manager himself, and worked for the San Diego Padres and then for the San Francisco Giants, taking them all the way to the World Series in the 1989 season.

Article continues below advertisement

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig.



The “Humm Baby” skippered the Giants for eight seasons. His 586 wins are sixth-most in Giants history and third-most in the San Francisco era. pic.twitter.com/Rjnp7t9QeI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2023

That World Series was interrupted by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked the San Francisco bay and killed 67 people. The World Series was ultimately delayed for 10 days as a result, but when it resumed, the Oakland A's defeated the Giants in a four-game sweep.