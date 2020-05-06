The Biggest Spoilers for the New 'Twilight' Book, 'Midnight Sun'

The first Twilight book by Stephenie Meyer launched back in 2005, sucking fans in from the start. (Pun intended.)

The introductory vampire love story novel — and its compelling characters — kicked off a four-book (and later, a five-movie) phenomenon in the young adult genre. But Twilight fans come in all ages and parts of the world, and the legacy of the best-selling vampire series is alive and well today.