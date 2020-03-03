Yes, Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Was Arrested — and We Have the Details

We recently shared that movie-maker extraordinaire Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg , is pursuing a career in adult entertainment. In fact, she just applied to become a sex worker in Tennessee.

But less than a week later, 23-year-old Mikaela’s name has made headlines once more — but for an entirely different reason.

After a run-in with Tennessee police on Feb. 28, Mikaela was arrested, and we have the details on what happened from there.