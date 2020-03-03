We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Yes, Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Was Arrested — and We Have the Details

We recently shared that movie-maker extraordinaire Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, is pursuing a career in adult entertainment. In fact, she just applied to become a sex worker in Tennessee.

But less than a week later, 23-year-old Mikaela’s name has made headlines once more — but for an entirely different reason.

After a run-in with Tennessee police on Feb. 28, Mikaela was arrested, and we have the details on what happened from there.

What was Mikaela Spielberg arrested for?

Records show that a domestic incident resulted in Mikaela being arrested in her home for a misdemeanor around 6:30 a.m.

While it’s unclear exactly what took place, she was detained for domestic assault that caused bodily injury, The Washington Times shares, and taken to the Hill Detention Center in Nashville.

Mikaela appears tear-stained and distraught in her mugshot, now circulating around the world based on her father’s big name and her recent revelations.