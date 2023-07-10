Surfer Mikala Jones Died Following a "Bad Accident" at Only 44 Years Old

Following the news that professional surfer Mikala Jones had died, many in the community began to mourn his loss. The news was a shock, as Mikala was only 44 years old, which led many to wonder what the surfer's cause of death was.

Article continues below advertisement

Although details around his death are still emerging, there are some core facts related to Mikala's death that have already been reported, and many fans want to better understand the events that led up to his death.

What was Mikala Jones's cause of death?

Mikala was surfing in Indonesia when he was in what his daughter described as a "bad accident" and severed his femoral artery. Mikala ultimately died as a result of the blood loss. The femoral artery is the main vessel that provides blood to your lower body, and as such can cause you to bleed out quickly if left untreated. As tributes began pouring in following the news of Mikala's death, his daughter Isabella offered her thoughts on her father's death.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug," she wrote, sharing several photos of them together. "I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon."

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes poured in following the news of Mikala's death.

After the news broke many fellow surfers paid tribute to Mikala, often sharing personal reflections about the connection they shared. Mick Fanning, a three-time surfing world champion, shared a photo of the two of them together. "So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humor and classic one-liners," he wrote.

"Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha," Mick continued. "To Emma and the girls sending so much love. Mikala loved you more than anything and would always be showing us pictures and videos with the proudest smile on his face. Grateful to have known you the past 25 years and honored to go exploring with you in that time. You will be missed. #MJallday May you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above. Love you brother."

Article continues below advertisement

Mikala is survived by his wife and three children. He and his siblings, Daniel, Keoni, and Malia, have made an indelible impact on the world of surfing because of their desire to find the perfect wave instead of chasing titles or points.