Surfer Mikala Jones Died Following a "Bad Accident" at Only 44 Years Old
News recently broke that surfer Mikala Jones had died after an accident at just 44 years old, leading many to wonder what his cause of death was.
Following the news that professional surfer Mikala Jones had died, many in the community began to mourn his loss. The news was a shock, as Mikala was only 44 years old, which led many to wonder what the surfer's cause of death was.
Although details around his death are still emerging, there are some core facts related to Mikala's death that have already been reported, and many fans want to better understand the events that led up to his death.
What was Mikala Jones's cause of death?
Mikala was surfing in Indonesia when he was in what his daughter described as a "bad accident" and severed his femoral artery. Mikala ultimately died as a result of the blood loss. The femoral artery is the main vessel that provides blood to your lower body, and as such can cause you to bleed out quickly if left untreated.
As tributes began pouring in following the news of Mikala's death, his daughter Isabella offered her thoughts on her father's death.
"I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug," she wrote, sharing several photos of them together. "I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon."
Tributes poured in following the news of Mikala's death.
After the news broke many fellow surfers paid tribute to Mikala, often sharing personal reflections about the connection they shared.
Mick Fanning, a three-time surfing world champion, shared a photo of the two of them together.
"So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humor and classic one-liners," he wrote.
"Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha," Mick continued. "To Emma and the girls sending so much love. Mikala loved you more than anything and would always be showing us pictures and videos with the proudest smile on his face. Grateful to have known you the past 25 years and honored to go exploring with you in that time. You will be missed. #MJallday May you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above. Love you brother."
Mikala is survived by his wife and three children. He and his siblings, Daniel, Keoni, and Malia, have made an indelible impact on the world of surfing because of their desire to find the perfect wave instead of chasing titles or points.
Their videos have gained a following around the world, and Mikala had become well known for his appreciation of the sport and his generally laid-back lifestyle. Given the reaction to his death, it's clear that the surfing world will miss him immensely as they mourn his death.