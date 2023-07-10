Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports The Untold Story of Gone-Too-Soon Pro Surfer Mikala Jones' Wife and Kids Mikala Jones had a wife and two kids before he was injured in a fatal surfing accident. Here's everything we know about the pro surfer's family ... By Pretty Honore Jul. 10 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@isabellajones___

In early July of 2023, the world of pro surfing lost another legend. Born in Hawaii, Mikala Jones rose to popularity in the early 2000s. Two decades later, the world received news that he had been in a fatal surfing accident.

According to reports, Mikala died after he severed a femoral artery in his groin while surfing in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia. At the time of his death, the surfer was only 44 years old. Along with his siblings, pro surfers Malia, Keoni, and Daniel Jones, he’s survived by a wife and two kids. Here’s what we know about them …

Meet late surfer Mikala Jones’ wife and two kids.

Mikala and his wife, Emma, welcomed two kids during their marriage, though, the details of their relationship are unclear. Not much is known about Emma as she doesn’t have much of a digital footprint aside from her Facebook, where she hasn’t posted since 2021. Her daughter, Isabella, on the other hand, is pretty active online. Following Mikala’s death, she wrote an impassioned tribute to her father on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of a young Isabella and her dad, she wrote: “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much Dad and I wish I could give you one last hug.” “I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon,” her caption continued. “I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.”

Later in the post, she revealed that her father had been in a “bad surfing accident and didn’t make it.” Isabella shared that although his loss was devastating, she was happy to know that Mikala died “doing what he loved the most.”

“Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be [thinking] about you Dad. I love you so much, thank you for everything. Fly high. [You’re] a f--king legend,” she ended her post.