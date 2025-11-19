Fans Want to Know Who "The World's Sexiest Hockey Player" Mikayla Demaiter Is Dating Mikayla said she left hockey to "pursue her true passion." By Risa Weber Updated Nov. 19 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @mikaylademaiter

Model and influencer Mikayla Demaiter has 3.1 million followers on Instagram, 2.8 million followers on TikTok, and 1.17 million likes on OnlyFans. But before she was a model, she had a hockey career.

Mikayla played for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League in Ontario as a goalie. She appeared in 20 games, allowing 43 goals and saving 428 shots, according to The Sun. Although she left hockey to "pursue her true passion," she still calls herself "the world's sexiest hockey player" across the web. Many fans want to know who she is dating.

Source: Instagram @mikaylademaiter

Is Mikayla Demaiter dating anyone?

Many rumors have floated around regarding who Mikayla is dating. On Facebook, some accounts have claimed that she dated Auston Matthews and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk. But the sources are questionable. Another source claims that intimate photos of Mikayla and Ohio State player Jack Sawyer were leaked online.

The US Sun wrote that Mikayla started dating Kurtis Gabriel, a Canadian former ice hockey forward, in April of 2020. It's unclear whether they are still together, but it appears that Mikayla is single as of November 2025.

A section of Mikayla's TikTok is dedicated to hockey.

She did spend 953 minutes and 57 seconds on the ice after all, according to the US Sun. One post shows her posing on the ice, making shots, and guarding the goal as the voiceover says, "It's not just a phase, Dad, you just raised one of the boys."

She captioned another post from 2022, "Beyond excited to be back on the ice," hinting that she might still play hockey or is planning to get back into it.

She shared what she does during a typical hockey practice. Her day starts by warming up by kicking a soccer ball around. Then she does a sled push and hops on the "assault bike." Eventually, she gets on the ice to do "t-push and butterfly slides" and "glove/blocker warmups," followed by "1 v 1 & rest of drills."