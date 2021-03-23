TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Has a Boyfriend: Here's What We Know So Far

TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Has a Boyfriend: Here's What We Know So FarBy Joseph Allen
Mar. 23 2021, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
The stars of TikTok may be famous on the platform, but not all of them divulge the same amount of personal information. Some are happy to offer confessionals about their lives, but others leave their fans wondering about the details of their lives off the platform. That's why it was such a big deal when, on March 22, TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira decided to reveal who her boyfriend was.
Who is Mikayla Nogueira's boyfriend?
Mikayla, who currently has 4.5 million followers on TikTok, opened up in the video about the gifts that her boyfriend had given her when he asked her out. She also revealed that her boyfriend's name is Cody.
The day before she posted that channel on her main feed, she posted a video of Cody on her page called "Eat With Mikayla" in which he shared more information about himself with her followers.
“I like building things for people," Cody shared in the video. "I mean, being able to build things and to see the satisfaction on people’s faces, you know, when they are sitting on this new deck we built and all the kids running around with their dogs, and the fenced yard we just put up, knowing that people are happy because of the stuff that I do, that’s rewarding to me.”
“I just like to do work that makes me feel good and makes me feel like I have a purpose in life because I need purpose," he continued. "I need to have that foundation in my life in order to be happy and that’s what fulfills me."
Sharing the story of how Cody asked her out, Mikayla explained how she asked him to exercise some patience before they started their relationship.
Mikayla asked Cody to wait for three months after he asked her out.
In her video, Mikayla explained that, when Cody initially asked her out, she wasn't ready to be in a relationship. Cody waited three months and asked again, and Mikayla instantly said yes. Cody also brought her flowers and a scrapbook filled with photos of them as a gift. He also gave her a polaroid photo album, which was perfect because she'd just gotten a camera for Valentine's Day.
Cody didn't stop there, though. He also gave her a ring with their names engraved on it and stones that were both of their favorite colors. Mikayla also shared photos of Cody on her personal Instagram account. It seems she was ready to take their relationship public, and Cody was happy to oblige her. Now that she's offered more details about their relationship, her followers have a better sense of what she does when she isn't posting on TikTok.
In addition to introducing her followers to her boyfriend, Mikayla also recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of being on TikTok. In that time, she's already managed to amass a pretty substantial following on the platform. Now, she seems to be getting more comfortable sharing her life with her millions of fans.