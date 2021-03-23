TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Has a Boyfriend: Here's What We Know So Far

The stars of TikTok may be famous on the platform, but not all of them divulge the same amount of personal information. Some are happy to offer confessionals about their lives, but others leave their fans wondering about the details of their lives off the platform. That's why it was such a big deal when, on March 22, TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira decided to reveal who her boyfriend was.

Who is Mikayla Nogueira's boyfriend?

Mikayla, who currently has 4.5 million followers on TikTok, opened up in the video about the gifts that her boyfriend had given her when he asked her out. She also revealed that her boyfriend's name is Cody. The day before she posted that channel on her main feed, she posted a video of Cody on her page called "Eat With Mikayla" in which he shared more information about himself with her followers.

“I like building things for people," Cody shared in the video. "I mean, being able to build things and to see the satisfaction on people’s faces, you know, when they are sitting on this new deck we built and all the kids running around with their dogs, and the fenced yard we just put up, knowing that people are happy because of the stuff that I do, that’s rewarding to me.”

“I just like to do work that makes me feel good and makes me feel like I have a purpose in life because I need purpose," he continued. "I need to have that foundation in my life in order to be happy and that’s what fulfills me." Sharing the story of how Cody asked her out, Mikayla explained how she asked him to exercise some patience before they started their relationship.