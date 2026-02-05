Mike Epps Has Five Baby Mothers and Seven Children — Who Are They? The comedian is also a grandfather. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 5 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know more about comedian Mike Epps, including about his large family. Mike has seven children and five baby mothers, and it was announced in July that he was expecting another child with his wife, Kyla Epps.

Mike sat down with Shannon Sharp on Club Shay Shay on Jan. 11, 2026, and he candidly talked about being a father at a young age, as well as parenting his youngest children. So, who are the mothers of Mike's children?

Meet the five baby mothers of comedian Mike Epps.

Mike has seven children with five women — Bria, Makayla, Moriah, Madison, River, Indiana, and Mike Jr., per People. Bria is Mike's first child, whom he welcomed in 1993. Bria's mother's name is not publicly known, but Mike welcomed his second daughter, Makayla, in 1999.

The comedian went on to marry actor and author Mechelle McCain, and the couple had Moriah in 2005 and Madison in 2007. Another daughter, River, was also born in 2007, but Mechelle is not her mother, and the couple divorced in 2017. Mechelle also claimed that Mike began dating Kyla while she was still married to the Next Friday star.

Mike and Kyla got married in 2019. In 2020, The Upshaws star and his new bride welcomed their daughter, Indiana, and their son, Mike Jr., was born in 2021. In July of 2025, the couple announced they were expecting a third child.

The comedian expressed regret during his Club Shay Shay interview that his oldest daughter suffered because he had her so young. "Unfortunately, my oldest daughter didn't get the best of me because I was too young," he said. "And I didn't know what I knew. And I so I feel so bad about that. And I see my baby sometime and I wish I could pay her back, but I can't, because I just wasn't in that place in my life." Despite his regrets, he seems to have a great relationship with Bria.

Kyla was a producer on the OWN network show, Iyanla Fix My Life, and she also produced her husband's show Buying Back the Block. The show featured Mike as he bought houses in his hometown of Indianapolis, Ind., and fixed them up in an attempt tobring the struggling neighbourhood back.

Mechelle told TMZ that she was blindsided by her divorce from Mike. "It was shocking to me," she said. "I didn't know we were separated." She added that she found out when she saw footage of him in New York with another woman, who was later identified as Kyla. "Sometimes, fame gets to their head," she added about Mike.