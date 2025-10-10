What Happened to Mike Greenwell? The Former Red Sox Star's Cause of Death, Wife, and Legacy Mike is survived by his wife Tracy and two sons, Bo and Garrett. By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 10 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Mike Greenwell for Lee County Commissioner, District 5

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell, affectionately known as “The Gator,” died at age 61 on October 9, 2025. The two-time All-Star spent his entire 12-season career with Boston, where his powerful swing and gritty play earned him a permanent place in Red Sox history.

Fans who grew up watching Greenwell in the late ’80s and early ’90s remember his work ethic, family-first values, and connection to his Florida roots. As news of his death spread, many wanted to know what happened to Mike Greenwell and how the beloved player spent his final years. Here's what we know.

Mike Greenwell's cause of death was due to his cancer battle.

According to WCVB, Mike died from medullary thyroid cancer after announcing his diagnosis in August of 2025. Medullary thyroid cancer is relatively uncommon when compared to other cancers, and about 25% of cases are usually inherited, according to the American Thyroid Association.

"That’s a tremendous loss, not only to his family, but for me as well. It’s tough when you have a friend dealing with an illness for a while like that. My condolences go out to his family," former MLB outfielder Ellis Burks told MLB. “Shocked. You’d think you would hear about what’s going on, and sometimes you don’t and you find out after the fact. Way too young,” said Red Sox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman. Mike was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell.



“The Gator” spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation.



We send our love to the Greenwell family. pic.twitter.com/WyA14dYu0E — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 9, 2025 Source: X/@RedSox

Mike played all 1,269 of his Major League games with the Red Sox, hitting .303 with 130 homers and an .831 OPS. He also had 460 walks compared to just 364 strikeouts over his 12-year career, which is just unheard of.

Mike’s wife and family were at the center of his life.

Mike married Tracy, and the couple had two sons together, Bo and Garrett, according to Wikipedia. Mike coached both Bo and Garrett, and Bo went on to be drafted in the sixth round of the MLB draft in 2007. Garrett played first base during his college years.

His son Bo posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, confirming his dad had passed away. He wrote, "legends never [die]. To the legend Mike Greenwell." According to AP, Tracy announced his passing on social media. “With a heavy heart, I lost my best friend today. It was Mike’s time to be an angel. At 10:30 a.m. in Boston’s General Hospital. We are forever grateful for the life he has given us.”

After baseball, Mike’s career and net worth continued to grow.

The AP reports that after retiring from Major League Baseball in 1997, Mike ventured into auto racing, making two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2006, before retiring in 2010. He was appointed Lee County Commissioner after the former Commissioner died in 2022. He was then re-elected in 2024.

Source: Facebook Mike Greenwell with his wife Tracy, and sons Bo and Garrett

The Lee County Government Facebook page said of his life, "he was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced." Mike was actively serving as County Commissioner at the time of his death. While reliable sources have not publicly disclosed his exact net worth, his career earnings and business ventures in Florida made him financially secure.