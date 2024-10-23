Home > News Businessman Mike Jeffries Has Been Arrested, but Who Is His Romantic Partner? Matthew Smith was also involved in business affairs at Abercrombie & Fitch and reviewed internal documents related to the company in spite of having no official role there. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 23 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

News recently broke that Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prosecution charges. Following the news of his arrest, many wanted to learn more about the businessman, who led the company for over a decade.

Among the things some wanted to know was who Jeffries's partner is. Jeffries, who is estranged from his wife, is a gay man, and his current partner was one of the other people charged in this case. Here's what we know.

Who is Mike Jeffries's partner?

Mike Jeffries's long-time partner is Matthew Smith, who was also charged in the case. In addition to being Jeffries's live-in romantic partner, Smith also headed Jeffries Family Office, a limited liability company based out of Ohio that apparently acted on behalf of Jeffries's best interest. Smith was also involved in business affairs at Abercrombie & Fitch and reviewed internal documents related to the company in spite of having no official role there.

Reporting from GQ suggests that Smith's informal role at the company, which is not usually ideal corporate governance, was part of the reason that Jeffries left in 2014. Even before these recent allegations, Jeffries had been accused of discriminatory practices during his time at Abercrombie & Fitch, and gave a famous interview to Salon in 2006 in which he suggested that he didn't want fat people to wear the brand.

Jeffries and Smith are accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring.

According to the allegations in a federal indictment, Jeffries and Smith, along with a third man named James Jacobson who is described as a "recruiter," are accused of orchestrating an "international sex trafficking and prostitution business” from 2008 to 2015. They have each been charged with one count of sex trafficking along with 15 counts of international prostitution tied to 15 different victims.

Mike Jeffries is rarely photographed — the AP photo running on every story today is 15 years old — and he infamously wore torn Abercrombie jeans and flip-flips to work in his 60s. I was really interested to see what he'd look like at his court appearance today and well, pic.twitter.com/zdPh0dTvI7 — Tony Wagner (@tonydwagner) October 22, 2024 Source: Twitter/@tonydwagner

The indictment further alleges that they organized "sex events" in England, France, Morocco, Italy, New York City, and The Hamptons. It also alleges that they "employed coercive, fraudulent and deceptive tactics in connection with the recruitment, hiring, transportation, obtaining, maintaining, solicitation and payment of the men to engage in commercial sex."

The men were lured into these events under the belief that it could lead to modeling opportunities or help their career in other ways. They were also told “that not complying with requests for certain acts during the Sex Events could harm their careers," according to the indictment. The youngest of the alleged victims was just 19 years old, according to a memo the prosecution submitted.