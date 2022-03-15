Mike Mora, Kelis's Husband, Had Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Before His Death

Mike Mora, Kelis's Husband, Had Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Before His DeathBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 15 2022, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Photographer Mike Mora, known as the husband of R&B singer Kelis, has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old.
Mike, who also managed a farm with Kelis, was confirmed to have died by Kelis’s management team on March 14, 2022.
Loved ones and acquaintances have all taken to social media to share tributes to Mike and reflect on his life. However, there are a few questions that remain: What was Mike Mora’s net worth? What was the photographer’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Mike Mora had accumulated a sizable net worth over the years.
Exact Net Worth reports that Mike earned a net worth of $400,000 throughout his career. This number is a combination of Mike’s work as a photographer and real estate agent. Over the years, Mike has been at the helm of his self-titled photography company and has worked under celebrity photographer Brian Bowen Smith.
Mike Mora
Photographer, Real estate agent
Net worth: $400,000
Mike Mora was an American photographer and real estate agent who was also the second husband of R&B singer, Kelis.
Birthplace: New York City, N.Y.
Birth name: Mike Mora
Children: One son born in 2015, one daughter born in 2020
Marriages: Kelis Rogers (m. 2014)
Education: New York University
Mike’s cause of death is stage 4 stomach cancer.
Sometimes life can be incredibly cruel. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mike passed away due to a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.
"Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Kelis’s rep, Steve Satterhwaite, of Red Light Management, told the outlet. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you.”
This news comes after Mike first opened up about his health struggles in September 2021 on Instagram with a post of him in a hospital bed being wheeled away by a man.
“This picture was taken as I was being transferred to the oncology section of UCLA Santa Monica from nearby Ronald Reagan hospital. This gentleman, Latin brotha, saw how weak I was. He looked back at me before leaving my room and said, 'I’ve seen people make it out of the craziest situations, be strong brotha, you got this.' I’ll never forget his face … They said 18 months. It’s been exactly 12,” Mike captioned the photo.
Mike explained that his symptoms started a year before and described it as “the worst pain” in his stomach that he’s ever experienced. He also dealt with loss of appetite and pain in his back, which was what pushed him to get help.
He explained that he went public with his health battle as a way to influence others who may be going through a similar situation.
"I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through," he wrote.
In October 2021, Mike then shared with followers that on his last day at UCLA hospital, doctors confirmed his stomach cancer diagnosis.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kelis, their 6-year-old son Shepherd, 1-year-old daughter, Galilee, and the singer’s other son, 12-year-old Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Mike Mora during this troubling time.