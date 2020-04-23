Garcelle Beauvais Took Revenge on Ex-Husband Mike Nilon by Emailing His Colleagues

In April 2010, Garcelle Beauvais found out that her husband of nine years, Mike Nilon was pursuing an affair with a mystery woman in Chicago.

The star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn't take the news too well, so much so that she ended up writing a strongly worded email to every one of Mike's colleagues — which got leaked to Page Six.

What went down between the stars? Did they manage to move past the affair?