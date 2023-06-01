Home > News > Human Interest Professional Bodybuilder "Mighty" Mike Quinn Has Died at 61 — What Was His Cause of Death? Professional bodybuilder "Mighty" Mike Quinn has died at 61. What was his cause of death? Here's what you need to know. By Anna Garrison Jun. 1 2023, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

The sister of retired IFBB professional bodybuilder "Mighty" Mike Quinn announced his death on Facebook on May 30, 2023. Mike made a name for himself, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, for his charisma. He was also notably outspoken about "taboo" subjects in the industry, such as steroid use.

Fans of the profession and of Mike are heartbroken at this development. What was Mike Quinn's cause of death? Here's what you need to know.

What was professional bodybuilder Mike Quinn's cause of death?

In her memorial post, Kellie Quinn writes, "After a long illness, my brother Mike, a.k.a. "Mighty Mike Quinn", has received his angel wings. Michael touched many lives, and will be missed. We'll love you always, Kellie." An exact cause of death is not currently known at this time, but it's clear from Kellie's post that Mike has been battling an illness.

Despite not becoming a professional bodybuilder until adulthood, Mike developed an interest in fitness and training from 13, according to Generation Iron. His passion for powerlifting led him to work out for two hours a day, eventually lifting 220 pounds in a session. At just 18 years old, Mike started his bodybuilding career.

Mike's career also included an impressive number of competitions, including participating in at least four Mr. Olympia competitions, eventually coming in fifth in 1988. He is also known for winning the NABBA Mr. Universe London, a title he shares with Arnold Schwarzenegger, per Fitness Volt.