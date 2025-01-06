Scientology Whistleblower Mike Rinder Has Died at 69, but How Did He Die? Rinder left Scientology in 2007 and dedicated the rest of his life to battling the church. By Joseph Allen Updated Jan. 6 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following the news that he had died at the age of 69, many wanted to learn more about Mike Rinder's life, and how he had died. Mike was best known for his role co-hosting Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the award-winning docuseries that shined a light on all of the ways Scientology abused those who adhered to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike, who was a former top executive within Scientology and then decided to blow the whistle on the organization, spent years trying to make people understand how much of a scam the organization was. Here's what we know about how he died.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Mike Rinder's cause of death?

Mike's death was first announced by his wife Christie King Collbran, who posted the news on Instagram. No cause of death was included in that post, but Mike was diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June of 2023. A few months later, though, he announced that he was cancer-free, so it's unclear whether his death is related to that diagnosis or not.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband,” Christie wrote. She was also raised inside the church of Scientology and along with her husband became one of its most elite members. “I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you," she continued. "Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us."

Article continues below advertisement

"You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder," she added. She then posted a message from Mike himself, which included some digs at Scientology as well as his regrets about not having lived to deal a fatal blow to the organization.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime," his statement said in part. "The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family! My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing Jack into adulthood."

"If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up. And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives," he added. Mike was born in Australia and raised from an early age to be a part of Scientology, making headlines in 2007 when he announced that he was leaving the church behind.