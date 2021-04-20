Mike Rowe Is Passionately Outspoken When It Comes to Politics

Through his starring role on Dirty Jobs, Mike Rowe effectively became a household name. However, he is known largely nowadays for his vocal advocacy for certain political talking points that are highly controversial.

Regardless of your views on what he says, the effectiveness to which Mike has leveraged his television fame to boost his political opinions and ambitions is quite impressive. So, what are his views on politics as a whole? Keep reading to find out.

Politics mean a lot to Mike, and he seems to hold a lot of conservative viewpoints.

The television star has made sure to interject his political viewpoints into a lot of his recent work, and his newest show, Six Degrees, offers his own personal context on history as well. Mike has remained firm on viewpoints that center around conservatism but has actually never publically claimed a political affiliation.

Nonetheless, plenty of assumptions can be made about where he leans on the political spectrum thanks to the issues he gives the most attention to, as well as the shows he often appears on. A frequent face on Fox News as well as a bevy of the most famous conservative radio personality's programs, Mike has frequently discussed hot-button issues of importance to Republicans and causing some controversy along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike's biggest passion project politically seems to be his Mike Rowe Works Foundation, an organization he established to champion "alternative" career paths pushed to the wayside by the pursuit of college degrees. He claims that skilled laborers in the U.S. aren't being given the recognition they deserve and that the college debt pipeline is dangerous and needs to end. The star has frequently spoken on this point in interviews and has even established scholarships within the foundation to aid potential students in need.