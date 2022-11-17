'Siesta Key's Mike Vazquez Appears to Be Wealthy, but Is He?

As of writing, WikiPlusBio reveals that Mike is currently working with a net worth of 750,000. This figure reflects Mike’s work as a reality star and the cryptocurrency space — in particular, Fanverse, a platform for creators to sell exclusive NFTs, per RealityTitBit.

Interestingly, the site shares that Mike also worked at the IMG Basketball Academy and in merchant services, which may have very well contributed to his net worth.