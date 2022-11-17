Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Siesta Key
Mike Vazquez
Source: Instagram/@mikeavaz

'Siesta Key's Mike Vazquez Appears to Be Wealthy, but Is He?

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Nov. 17 2022, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Avid viewers of MTV’s Siesta Key: Miami Moves are quite familiar with Mike Vazquez. Although Mike is not a main cast member, his relationship with Juliette Porter’s bestie Lexie Salameh has become a hot topic in the series. And while his relationship status is currently hanging in the balance, fans believe that his finances are on the rise.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking a quick scroll through Mike’s social media page, along with his portrayal on Siesta Key, shows that Mike is not hard-pressed for money. Since reality fame comes with its share of coins, fans are wondering where Mike stands in the financial department. So, what is Mike Vazquez’s net worth? Here’s the full scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Vazquez’s net worth is on the rise.

As of writing, WikiPlusBio reveals that Mike is currently working with a net worth of 750,000. This figure reflects Mike’s work as a reality star and the cryptocurrency space — in particular, Fanverse, a platform for creators to sell exclusive NFTs, per RealityTitBit.

Interestingly, the site shares that Mike also worked at the IMG Basketball Academy and in merchant services, which may have very well contributed to his net worth.

Although he’s a bit short of the million-dollar mark, Mike may very well get there soon. After all, many people believe that cryptocurrency is the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Vazquez

Reality TV star, Cryptocurrency professional

Net worth: 750,000

Mike Vazquez is a reality TV star that's currently featured on MTV's Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

Birthdate: March 6, 1986

Birthplace: Sarasota, Fla.

Birth name: Mike Vazquez

Father: Carlos Vazquez

Mother: Maria Vazquez

Education: Liberty University

Word on the street is that Mike Vazquez and Lexie Salameh have parted ways.

Baby… there ain’t nothing worse than a messy breakup. While Mike has been labeled a flirt by the friend circle on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, it appears that was one of the many reasons why he and Lexie called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TVSeasonSpoilers, things between Mike and Lexie crashed and burned around the July 4th weekend. Apparently, the site shares that Mike took to Instagram Stories to throw shade at Lexie by sharing that she cheated.

Article continues below advertisement

On the flip side, Lexie also threw some shade of her own via TikTok. On September 14, 2022, Lexie shared a video with text that read, “Even Hulu know I dodged a bullet” with the show “I Dated a Psycho” on the streaming platform in the background.

Not to mention, Lexie’s friends, including Juliette, have also made shady remarks about her former relationship with Mike. Now, it appears that Lexie has moved on.

As for Mike, it appears that he’s happily playing the single game.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Siesta Key': Are Lexie and Mike Still Together? Amanda Admits to Flirting (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Jordana Contemplates Getting a BBL in 'Siesta Key: Miami Moves' — Has She Had Plastic Surgery?

Kelsey Owens Is No Longer on ‘Siesta Key,’ and Her Co-Stars Deny She Was Fired

Latest Siesta Key News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.