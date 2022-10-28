Kelsey Owens Is No Longer on ‘Siesta Key,’ and Her Co-Stars Deny She Was Fired

The model then called the alleged actions “mind-blowing” and “truly disgusting” and said she expected more from the network she had given so of her personal life to since she was 19.

“I’ve shared things about my personal life I wasn’t always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around [the show], and put so much effort ... [just for my time] to come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt,” Kelsey wrote. “Not even a simple, 'thank you for sharing the past five years of your life with us.'”