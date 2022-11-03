Jordana Contemplates Getting a BBL in 'Siesta Key: Miami Moves' — Has She Had Plastic Surgery?

Jordana previously got candid about going under the knife in May 2022. However, after she revealed that she'd gotten a nose job, her decision was met with backlash. According to many fans, Jordana’s face was perfect the way it was. In response, she sternly asked fans to keep their comments to themselves.

Jordana addressed her critics in a candid Instagram story that read (per ScreenRant), “I don't appreciate messages telling me how perfect my nose was already," adding: "my face, my choice, isn't that cool?”