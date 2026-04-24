Rumored Mike Vrabel Scandal Is Much Juicier Than You Thought — Here's the Tea The rumors now extend far past the photos that first threw the scandal into the headlines. By Ivy Griffith Published April 24 2026, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For New England Patriots' coach Mike Vrabel, the news cycle has spiraled out of control. He is alleged to be in a relationship with a top reporter who works for The Atlantic, Dianna Russini. The rumors of their relationship have spiraled to wild heights, leaving their personal business laid out for public fodder.

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But what exactly is alleged to have happened? With rumors and speculation flying, it's important to wade through the gossip to figure out what's actually going on. Here's that Mike Vrabel scandal, explained.

Source: Mega

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Here's that Mike Vrabel scandal, explained.

It all started on Easter Sunday in 2026. According to ESPN, a reporter approached Russini at her home to let her know that they had photos of her with Vrabel, while the two were in Arizona. Russini reportedly told the journalist that she and Vrabel were both in Arizona for NFL league meetings, trying to brush them off as work-related. However, the photos themselves weren't exactly work-appropriate.

They appear to show Vrabel and Russini hugging and holding hands at a luxury resort, far removed from the league meetings. Once she learned about the photos and what was in them, Russini reportedly contacted a crisis communications expert. A few days later, the photos were published in an explosive report. Russini, according to ESPN, tried to explain that the pics didn't accurately represent their interactions, but people weren't so easily convinced. Russini stepped away from her role at The Atlantic.

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Vrabel spoke in a press event ahead of the draft, saying, "I understand that there are questions. I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about, my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans. My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don't" (excerpt via CBS News).

@cbsnews Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed reporters ahead of the NFL Draft after new photographs of him with reporter Dianna Russini were published earlier in the day. Vrabel, who will not be in attendance for part of the draft, said his "previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to." #nfl #patriots #nfldraft ♬ original sound - cbsnews Source: TikTok / @cbsnews

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In a statement announcing her decision to step away, Russini said the scandal "continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now ... . I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

The rumors get juicier once you consider a jaw-dropping text from Dianna Russini in 2021.

However, the rumors now extend far beyond the photos. Rumors online hint at an affair stretching back years, with some people claiming that there are photos of the two in a bar as far back as 2020, although those rumors remain unconfirmed. But it was Russini's own words that caused the greatest stir.

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Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people. But, shockingly, Russini has a son also named Michael. In a 2021 post to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?"