Dianna Russini's Old Tweet About Famous Football "Michaels" Resurfaces Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal Dianna Russini switched her Instagram to private after the affair allegations came out. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 24 2026, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When photos surfaced of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel together looking pretty cozy on a group trip, it wasn't the last that the pair would hear of affair rumors. Both of them are married to other people but in April 2026, rumors began to circulate about the two of them secretly being together. Now, someone uncovered an old tweet that Dianna posted about her son Michael, and the plot thickens.

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The tweet that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Dianna talking about her son, who was born in 2021, and who she named Michael. That alone caused a hailstorm on social media for people who already believe there is some meat to the theories and rumors about Dianna and Mike. And even if Dianna deleted her entire X account, a screenshot of that tweet has already made the rounds on social media.

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There are theories about Dianna Russini's tweet about her son Michael.

Someone posted a screenshot of the tweet that Dianna originally posted in 2021 about her son, Michael, on Reddit. In the tweet, Dianna cryptically wrote, "Keep looking at my almost 4-day-old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?" Was this her way of joking about who she named her son after? A little breadcrumb to weirdly hint at an affair? People are speculating a ton about it on Reddit.

"So you named your son after your affair partner?" One Redditor commented on the thread. Another wrote, "At my last job, one of the executives was having an affair with someone from marketing while his wife was pregnant. Last I heard (I quit shortly after), they were planning on naming the baby the same name as the affair partner, so this apparently isn't too uncommon."

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A user also shared an apparent screenshot from one of Dianna's social media profiles that puts her at a Patriots game nine months before the tweet. So it seems that some people think Dianna purposely named her son after her rumored lover, and some believe her baby is actually Mike's, which is wild in itself. Others joked that maybe Dianna's husband is just into a "public humiliation kink" and that her joke was part of that.

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Did Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel have an affair?

The million-dollar question right now is if Dianna and Mike had an actual affair. TMZ reported about the possible affair in 2026 when the photos of the two sports professionals together emerged. Neither admitted to having an affair. However, weeks after those photos came out, and shortly after new pictures surfaced, Mike did seem to address the rumors of infidelity.

Wild: Dianna Russini had Mike Vrabel stuttering when she asked him what the best part of his birthday was.



All the signs were right in front of us...



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eomxKMZjVX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2026