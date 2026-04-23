Mike Vrabel Seeks Counseling Amid Affair Rumors With Dianna Russini “In order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me.” By Jennifer Farrington Published April 23 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/NBC 10 Boston

Weeks after New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s name was plastered across headlines over his alleged affair with Dianna Russini, he announced he was seeking counseling. For context, photos of Mike and Dianna getting cozy at a luxurious resort in Arizona went viral at the beginning of April 2026, sparking rumors that the two were being unfaithful to their respective spouses.

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Since the release of the photos, Russini has resigned from her job at The Athletic, and now Vrabel is taking action by seeking counseling. Here’s what that entails.

Mike Vrabel announced he was seeking counseling following affair rumors.

Source: Mega

Mike Vrabel addressed the media for the first time on April 22, 2026, following rumors that he was having an affair with Dianna Russini. In his speech, he revealed that he is getting help. “As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend.”

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The weekend Vrabel will begin his counseling also happens to fall on the third day of the NFL Draft, meaning he won’t be present, per ESPN. After informing the public that he would begin counseling on April 25, 2026, he also shared: “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

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He added, “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

So, what type of counseling is Vrabel seeking? We don’t know the extent of the counseling Vrabel is undergoing, but ESPN reported that he will be spending the weekend, when he said he would begin counseling, with his wife, Jen Vrabel, and their two sons in Massachusetts.

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We do, however, suspect it is some type of personal counseling that could help him and his family navigate these difficult circumstances. So is Vrabel also admitting to what the photos suggest, that he and Russini were engaging in an extramarital affair?

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/kgk6uoumOU pic.twitter.com/J2dtb6HuyA — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2026

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Mike Vrabel hasn’t admitted to cheating on his wife.

Although Vrabel has said this is a “personal and private matter” and that he has “had some difficult conversations with people I care about — with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” he still hasn't admitted to having an affair with Russini. In fact, when the news first broke, Vrabel stated, per People, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”