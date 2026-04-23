Dianna Russini Steps Down as Mike Vrabel Photo Drama Explodes Online What started as photos quickly turned into a career-altering moment for one of the NFL’s top reporters. By Darrell Marrow Published April 23 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There is a huge controversy unfolding in the sports world, and it involves former NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots. Dianna resigned from her role at The Atlantic days after Page Six published photos showing her and Mike together at a Sedona resort ahead of the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Both are married, but not to each other. Dianna regularly covered the league and figures like Mike, which turned the situation into an ethics and conflict-of-interest controversy across sports media circles.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Dianna Russini resign?

The issue was not just the photos themselves — it was the optics. A high-profile NFL reporter appeared in a personal setting with a coach she covered, and both of them were married. Dianna said the images lacked context and did not reflect the larger group that had been present that day.

According to a letter obtained by AP, Dianna said the story spiraled into a media frenzy. She made it clear she did not want to keep feeding a public process she believed had already become damaging. She chose to step aside before her contract expired on June 30. At the same time, she stood by her reporting and pushed back on what she described as speculation detached from the facts.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Dianna said. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

Article continues below advertisement

What has Mike Vrabel said about the scandal?

On the Patriots' side, Mike skipped a pre-draft news conference before he addressed the situation publicly. A team spokesman told AP that no other officials planned to comment. Mike initially brushed off the situation, but his tone shifted as the fallout grew. He acknowledged the impact and said he had difficult conversations with people close to him, including his family, coaches, players, and team leadership.

"I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive," Mike said. "We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction."

Article continues below advertisement

Mike’s statement came a day after Page Six released another set of photos. The second round appeared to show Diana and Mike alone, having breakfast during their trip to Sedona, Ariz. Additionally, sources suggested that the two were, in fact, alone, despite their claims that they ate breakfast with a group.