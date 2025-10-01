Pam Oliver's Health Status Has Plenty of Passionate NFL Fans Worried The popular sportscaster also covers NBA games, adding to her many years of experience on television. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 1 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Alliance for Women in Media

The excitement surrounding professional sports goes beyond what the athletes accomplish on the field or on the court. People tune in to see the non-stop action on television, but in order to make the broadcast possible, thousands of jobs have to be created. Camera operators, sound engineers, and even on-screen commentators give their best effort so that people can have fun in the comfort of their homes.

Whether it's the NFL or the NBA, Pam Oliver knows how to keep audiences entertained with her journalistic coverage. Unfortunately, Pam struggles with a wide variety of ailments that have viewers concerned about her condition. What happened to Pam? Here's what we know about the sport expert's struggle with complex health issues. Through it all, the journalist continues to work to the best of her abilities.

What happened to Pam Oliver?

According to The Spun, NFL fans noticed that there was something wrong with Pam's speech pattern during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The journalist couldn't seem to find her words while she was directly on camera. There is a reason why Pam has been stuck with plenty of health issues over the years. The journalist is very outspoken regarding the changes that affect her body, which leave her unable to work.

Per The Spun, Pam commented about her declining health, saying, "Well, I’ve had several [migraines] over the course of the football season. For example, I’ve gone from averaging 5-6 a month down to averaging 3 a month. (...) They’re very debilitating for me. They’ve been a problem for a very, very long time." Pam likes to work whenever her ailments allow her to. The reporter has more than three decades of experience.

Migraines and a concussion make it hard for Pam to be on television.

As stated above, Pam suffers from intense migraines. According to Cleveland Clinic, migraines are described as intense headaches that arrive with plenty of side effects. Some of these include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, vision changes, irritability, and more. Pam herself is quick to mention that the sickness that comes with the migraines has kept her out of action on several occasions. At one point, the journalist had to go home when she was minutes away from making it to the stadium.

Instagram user @_mlfootball released a video where fans showed their concern regarding Pam's health. The reporter can be seen on a television screen, struggling to get through an interview. Regardless of her health condition, it's inspiring to see Pam holding her job. Illness won't keep her away from her passions, including professional football and basketball. It all comes down to how the journalist feels on any given day.