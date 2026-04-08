Everything You Need To Know About Sports Reporter Dianna Russini's Personal Life and Family Dianna Russini dated her husband for five years before they were married. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dmrussini

It's the Coldplay concert Jumbotron incident all over again. Well, maybe not exactly, but two married people in the pic eye did face scrutiny over photos of them in a compromising situation. This time, it's NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. After they were seen on vacation photos together, there were questions about what happened and who they are married to.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Dianna Russini's husband? Dianna told Page Six that the photos of her and Mike didn't show the larger group of people they were with and that they didn't express the whole story. Still, people are curious about who Dianna is married to and what her home life is like outside of her career, deep in the NFL trenches.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Dianna Russini married to?

In 2020, Dianna married longtime boyfriend Kevin Goldschmidt. According to his LinkedIn, he is the vice president of Total Rewards and HR Technology at Shake Shack. He has been with the company since before he and Dianna were married. And, even though he keeps a low profile, Dianna does often share family updates on social media.

In 2022, Dianna shared an anniversary post on Instagram with a photo from their wedding. "Two years today was the best day of my life — when I married Kev in front of our family and dozens of friends over Zoom!" She wrote in the caption. "It's you and only you, for me, forever. "

Article continues below advertisement

The following year, she shared another anniversary post, in which she wrote that she has zero regrets to show for her marriage to Kevin. For his part, he doesn't seem to have an active social media presence, except for LinkedIn. According to The U.S. Sun, Dianna and Kevin kept their relationship on the down-low until their engagement in 2020. That same year, they were married in a small ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Dianna shares some details about her home life with Kevin and their children on social media, he seems to prefer to stay out of the spotlight. Since he hasn't even commented or interacted with Dianna's Instagram posts that feature him, it's safe to say that Kevin likes the bit of anonymity he has, at least for the time being.

Article continues below advertisement

Dianna Russini has two kids.

Dianna and Kevin have two kids together. In 2021, they welcomed their first son, Michael, which Dianna shared in an Instagram post with a photo of the three of them at the hospital. As with Dianna and Kevin's surprise engagement and wedding, judging by the surprised comments under the photo, Dianna might not have told many people she was even pregnant before she gave birth.