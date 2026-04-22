Mike Vrabel Thanks Media but Body Language Says More, Expert Points to ‘Emotional Strain’ I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 22 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Mike Vrabel SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@PATRIOTS

Mike Vrabel spoke to the press for the first time since photos of him and NFL reporter Dianna Russini getting intimate at an Arizona resort had come out. Now, a body language expert claims that the New England Patriots coach felt uncomfortable while addressing the photos in front of the reporters.

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The NFL coach and the former NYT journalist are both married. Earlier this month, they were spotted holding hands and embracing at a luxury Arizona resort. Previously, Vrabel, who got married to his wife Jen Vrabel back in 1999 and shares two sons with her, explained to Page Six that the March photos “show a completely innocent interaction” and that “any suggestion otherwise is laughable.” Meanwhile, Russini claimed that they were with four other people.

Source: Instagram Dianna Russini SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@DMRUSSINI

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“Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she said at the time. However, eyewitnesses say otherwise.

A Body Language Expert Analyzed Mike Vrabel's Response to the Dianna Russini Photos — Here's What She Saw

Vrabel explained why it took him some time to address the viral photos. He said, “I understand I could have, you know, addressed you guys sooner, but it was important to me to have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday very candidly as we began our off-season program, which everyone is excited to be a part of. Stacey had mentioned the players' availability."

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"And it was never my intention to have them speak to you or address you before I did. And so I asked him to come today to talk with you.”

During Tuesday's media availability, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the recent "difficult conversations" he's had with his family and the team. pic.twitter.com/QbT0tzMu8X — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2026 Source: X Vrabel addresses the images during a press conference SOURCE: X/@ESPN

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Vrabel struggled to hold eye contact with the reporters as he thanked them for their patience and for respecting his personal space. Behavioral analyst Susan Constantine exclusively told Page Six that Vrabel was speaking the truth during the press conference. However, she also explained that his “rocking from side-to-side is consistent with feeling discomfort.” Constantine believes that Vrabel was overwhelmed with the feeling of shame while talking.

The body language expert further explained that Vrabel’s “eyes glanced downward” and displayed a solemn expression as he told the room he had to have “difficult conversations” with his family and co-workers following the publishing of the controversial photographs. She could also easily detect from looking at his eyebrows that he was genuinely sad while recalling the difficult moments.

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New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/kgk6uoumOU pic.twitter.com/J2dtb6HuyA — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2026 Source: X Images show Vrabel hugging NFL reporter Dianna Russini SOURCE: X/@NYPOST

“I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. You know, we believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me,” Vrabel said during the conference.