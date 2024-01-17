Home > Viral News > Influencers Mila de Jesus Leaves Behind a New Husband and Four Kids Following Her Death News of Mila de Jesus's death at just 35 years old has left many shocked, but also has some wondering who her husband is and how she died. By Joseph Allen Jan. 17 2024, Published 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@miladejesusoficial

Brazilian influencer Mila de Jesus gained a following on social media after documenting her transformative weight loss journey. She underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2017, and since then, has lost a ton of weight. Although Mila was born in Brazil, she lived in Boston. Now, those who followed her journey are in mourning following the news of her death at just 35 years old.

While many of Mila's fans want to learn more about exactly what happened to her, others are wondering who her family was, and in particular, her husband. Keep reading for all of the details.

Who is Mila de Jesus's husband?

Mila's death in January 2024 came just four months after she married her husband, George Kowszik. George isn't a public person in the same way his wife was, and his Instagram contains only a single photo of the two of them embracing one another. Fans have written kind notes under the post, offering their own thoughts about Mila and telling George how sorry they are for his loss.

George is slightly more active on Facebook, though, where his bio suggests that he is the "President of Wall Systems Unlimited LLC" as well as a "Life Transitional Coach and Business Coach." George first announced Mila's death on Facebook. "I am not really good with words and talking here," he wrote. "I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much for her. I don't know what to say."

Did Mila de Jesus have kids?

Mila and George didn't have any children together, but Mila had four children from a previous marriage. Those children ranged in age, but one of her older children, Anna Clara, posted a note on her mother's Instagram page asking for continued prayers for the family.

Mila also had at least one younger son who appeared frequently across her social media accounts, but her older children appeared much more sporadically. Now, the entire family is in mourning, and is receiving condolences both from those who knew Mila personally and from those who followed her on social media.

What was Mila de Jesus's cause of death?

Although Mila's cause of death hasn't been publicly announced by her family, reports from local news outlets suggest that she collapsed as the result of a heart attack. Mila announced in October 2023 that she was suffering from psoriasis, an itchy skin condition that results in causes rashes across the body. Mila said at the time that she had been suffering from the condition since July, although it isn't clear whether that had anything to do with her death.