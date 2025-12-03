Everyone Wants to Know Milagro Gramz's Net Worth After Losing Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit The blogger was sued for a viral A.I. deepfake adult video of the "Savage" artist. By Niko Mann Updated Dec. 3 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Facebook / @milagro.gramz

Fans of recording artist Megan Thee Stallion want to know the net worth of blogger Milagro Gramz after she lost a lawsuit filed the the rapper over a deep-fake AI adult video.

According to CBS News Miami, a federal jury awarded Megan damages for the deep-fake adult video and ordered the blogger — whose real name is Milagro Cooper — to pay up. The verdict has people wondering if Milagro can afford to pay the damages. So, what is her net worth?

What is Milagro Gramz's net worth?

Unfortunately, not much is known publicly about the blogger's net worth, as she was unknown before the lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion. The Miami jury ordered the blogger to pay the "Freak" artist $75,000 on Dec. 1, 2025, in damages. However, because Milagro is considered a member of the media by the jury, she may only have to pay the rapper $59,000.

"Because the jurors found that Milagro Cooper was a media defendant, that means that the plaintiff in this case had to send Milagro Cooper a cease and desist letter before they sued her," said Cooper's defense attorney, Jeremy McLymont. "Because they did not send her that letter, that defamation claim was dead in the water when it was filed."

"I'm just happy."



Megan Thee Stallion leaves the Miami federal courthouse after a jury found online streamer Milagro Cooper liable for defaming her, promoting a fake sexually explicit video of her and intentionally inflicting emotional distress by coordinating with Tory Lanez. pic.twitter.com/TYGI6yG10r — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 1, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion accused Milagro of being a mouthpiece for rapper Tory Lanez.

Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot, is serving 10 years in prison after his conviction. Megan said that the blogger created a platform for his fans to make negative comments about her and joke about the 2020 shooting.

The recording artist testified that she felt like "her life was not worth living" after the fate video was circulated, which resulted in her losing four music contracts worth $4 million. She also said she spent $240,000 on therapy due to the emotional stress of the deep-fake porno.

🚨 Megan thee Stallion has WON her lawsuit against Milagro.



— The jury has found Milagro liable for emotional distress and promoting a deepfake video. Megan will be awarded $59,000 in damages. pic.twitter.com/Kc3ScaiQYh — ۟ (@meganswoo) December 1, 2025

Megan said outside the courtroom after the verdict, "I'm just happy." Milagro also expressed her happiness that the ordeal was at an end, per NBC News. "I'm not ecstatic," she said after the verdict. "Of course you want things to go your way, but like I said, I respect the jury and what they decided." Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, also released a statement following the rapper's lawsuit win and thanked the jury.

"We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability, and responsible commentary on social media," read the statement. "Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida’s fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover costs of Megan’s legal bills on the deepfake claim. This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences."

Judge Altonaga has entered final judgment for Megan Thee Stallion against Milagro, tossing the defamation claim because Milagro was ruled a media defendant and Megan’s lawyers never notified her before suing her.



Damages are now $59K, and Milagro could soon be ordered to stop… pic.twitter.com/yHyPIfjDj7 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 2, 2025