Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on How Motherhood Changed Her Career Choices She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed their first child via adoption in August of 2025. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 7 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

At 22, Millie Bobby Brown has already built an acting career that rivals celebrated Hollywood veterans: headlining the Enola Holmes franchise, starring in one of the world’s biggest franchises with Stranger Things, and appearing in the Monsterverse.

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Brown recently said she’s been viewing her career differently since becoming a mother. She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed their first child via adoption in August of 2025.

Brown Hopes ‘Enola Holmes’ Inspires Her Daughter

Brown, whose Enola Holmes character now has three films in the franchise, said she hopes the role could serve as a positive influence on children, including her own daughter.

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Millie Bobby Brown says every acting role she takes now is for her adopted daughter, and wants to bring more female characters to screen to inspire her



"Everything is about her, and bringing that to life" pic.twitter.com/1DqWDoiotD — Culture (@CultureHOF) July 6, 2026

“I definitely feel now, becoming a mom, everything is about her and bringing that to life,” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood released on Saturday. “I’m doing it for her, but I’m not going to expect that she’s going to want to see mom and want to be like mom.”

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Brown also said she hopes other actresses can do for her daughter what she’s aimed to do for her own fans. “On the screen, however, I want to bring more females to the screen, so if that inspires more filmmakers or young actresses to get to the screen and be that for my daughter, that would be amazing,” she said.

Millie Bobbie Brown Cites Disney Channel Icon as Her ‘Hero”

Asked about the characters and actors that shaped her own childhood, Brown pointed to Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, starring Miley Cyrus as a teenage girl who lived a double life as a popstar.

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“I thought it was crazy. She lived the best of both worlds. That’s a hero,” she said. “And in so many ways now, I feel my whole life is about being Hannah Montana in a way.”

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about adopting her daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi, saying adoption had been part of her plans since childhood.



Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, the “Stranger Things” actress said she had “always wanted to adopt” and even… pic.twitter.com/6GQCeOH2nW — Brut America (@brutamerica) June 24, 2026

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Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together. The couple’s decisions, including marrying young and adopting a child, Luna, have drawn public attention. They announced their daughter's adoption on Instagram, writing that they wanted to "embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."