Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on How Motherhood Changed Her Career Choices
She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed their first child via adoption in August of 2025.
At 22, Millie Bobby Brown has already built an acting career that rivals celebrated Hollywood veterans: headlining the Enola Holmes franchise, starring in one of the world’s biggest franchises with Stranger Things, and appearing in the Monsterverse.
Brown recently said she’s been viewing her career differently since becoming a mother. She and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed their first child via adoption in August of 2025.
Brown Hopes ‘Enola Holmes’ Inspires Her Daughter
Brown, whose Enola Holmes character now has three films in the franchise, said she hopes the role could serve as a positive influence on children, including her own daughter.
“I definitely feel now, becoming a mom, everything is about her and bringing that to life,” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood released on Saturday. “I’m doing it for her, but I’m not going to expect that she’s going to want to see mom and want to be like mom.”
Brown also said she hopes other actresses can do for her daughter what she’s aimed to do for her own fans. “On the screen, however, I want to bring more females to the screen, so if that inspires more filmmakers or young actresses to get to the screen and be that for my daughter, that would be amazing,” she said.
Millie Bobbie Brown Cites Disney Channel Icon as Her ‘Hero”
Asked about the characters and actors that shaped her own childhood, Brown pointed to Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, starring Miley Cyrus as a teenage girl who lived a double life as a popstar.
“I thought it was crazy. She lived the best of both worlds. That’s a hero,” she said. “And in so many ways now, I feel my whole life is about being Hannah Montana in a way.”
Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together. The couple’s decisions, including marrying young and adopting a child, Luna, have drawn public attention. They announced their daughter's adoption on Instagram, writing that they wanted to "embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
Meanwhile, in her latest film, Enola Holmes 3, Brown’s character Enola nervously prepares for her wedding in Malta to the handsome Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge). The celebration is derailed when her legendary brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), is mysteriously kidnapped, followed by the abduction of her future mother-in-law, Lady Tewkesbury (Hattie Morahan). Enola embarks on a mission to rescue both.