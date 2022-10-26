Participate in Limited-Time Trials in 'Minecraft Dungeons' This Halloween
It's spooky season — which means that some of your favorite video games are adding special events to celebrate Halloween. While Minecraft keeps some of the traditionally spooky elements, like zombies and skeletons, in the game year-round, there are some special new features being added to the game this year.
Minecraft Dungeons takes the open-world sandbox design of Minecraft and adds more storylines and quests to it, giving players characters to follow on heroic battles within the world of the game — and just like in Minecraft, this game is also getting the Halloween upgrade.
What's in the 'Minecraft Dungeons' Halloween event?
Minecraft's 2022 Halloween event will be the first time that the two games see a crossover, with 13 of the heroes from Minecraft Dungeons available in a skin pack in Minecraft. This will be the first time you're able to play as any of the heroes from the spinoff game in Minecraft — but Minecraft Dungeons has some special holiday events of its own this year.
When does the 'Minecraft Dungeons' Halloween event start?
You can log onto Minecraft Dungeons to partake in all of the exciting Halloween festivities starting Oct. 26. Players will be able to partake in these limited-time events until Nov. 9, meaning you'll only have a short window to take advantage of the timed event. This is also significantly shorter than the events happening in Minecraft, which started on Oct. 9.
Everything to know about 'Minecraft Dungeons' Spooky Fall seasonal trials.
As part of the seasonal event, players will get to participate in a series of trials, dubbed "Spooky Fall." You and your friends can venture into these trials, but the perils that await you are still a secret. The developers at Mojang have decided to keep the details of these trials under wraps ahead of their drop in the game.
That being said, participating in them could earn you come extra perks in the game for your bravery. The whole list of rewards you'll be able to earn for a limited time during this event haven't been revealed, but the developers did confirm that your character may be able to walk away with a Red Phantom pet if they perform exceptionally well.
Unfortunately, this is all we know at this time about the Spooky Fall trials, but more will likely be unveiled when players begin playing on Oct. 26.