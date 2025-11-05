A Miss Universe Organization Executive Told a Contestant She Was a "Dumb Head," Which Sparked a Walkout Miss Universe Mexico should have walked all the way home. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 5 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Miss Universe Thailand

The pageant world can be pretty cutthroat, but things at a Miss Universe event turned ugly when an executive lost his cool. On Nov. 21, 2025, the 74th annual Miss Universe pageant took place in Pak Kret, Thailand. Before the much-anticipated event, the 122 delegates involved were contracted to participate in various pre-pageant events.

During a pre-sash ceremony event in Thailand on Nov. 4, a livestream picked up a rather alarming exchange between Miss Universe Mexico, 25-year-old Fátima Bosch, and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, per USA Today. The back-and-forth between the two lasted several minutes and ended when many of the other contestants staged a walkout.

What happened to make Miss Universe contestants do a quick walkout?

Things started out strong when Itsaragrisil welcomed the contestants to the 74th annual pageant. As the clapping died down, things got a bit tense. Itsaragrisil reprimanded the contestants for not fulfilling some promotional obligations, then asked one offender to raise her hand. After several minutes, Itsaragrisil asked, "Mexico, where are you?"

Itsaragrisil looked at Bosch and said, "I heard you [did] not agree to post everything about Thailand, about every article of our own activities. Is it true?" Bosch responded, but the video did not pick up what she said. The Miss Universe executive accused Bosch of not posting on social media about Thailand because her director told her not to.

Once again, Bosch's reply was inaudible, but at one point, she asked if she could continue speaking. Itsaragrisil allowed it, but then he snapped: "If you follow the orders from your national director," he told Bosch, "you are a dumb head." He wouldn't let her speak, and when Bosch demanded respect from Itsaragrisil, he threatened to call security because she was standing. That's when a few contestants walked out.

The Miss Universe organization defended Fátima Bosch.

In a video statement shared to the Miss Universe Facebook, President Raúl Rocha Cantú criticized Itsaragrisil for his treatment of Bosch. "I would like to make it clear my great indignation toward Nawat for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch," said Cantú. He accused Itsaragrisl of humiliating and insulting Bosch which was very disrespectful. Cantú chastised the executive attempting to silence Bosch.