Adult Film Star MissJohnDough Is Dead at 24 — Here's What We Know About Her Cause of Death Rest in peace, Lina Bina. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 7 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET

Although Lina Bina — who goes by MissJohnDough in her videos and on social media — was only 24 at the time of her death, she had already made a name for herself in the adult film world. When news broke of her passing, fans of her work took to social media to express shock and remorse, with more than one person referring to her as the GOAT.

Lina was particularly good at poking fun at her profession via TikTok. In one video, she is dressed somewhat like Velma from the Scooby Doo cartoons, and is on her hands and knees searching for her glasses. You can guess what happens next. Because she was so young, people are curious about the adult film star's cause of death. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about Lina Bina, aka MissJohnDough's, cause of death.

News of Lina's death was first reported on Aug. 6, 2025, by WorldstarHipHop, which shared a screenshot from a woman claiming to be Lina's sister. In it, Monique Yuvic wrote, "Lina, I can't believe you're really gone, baby sister. I woke up this morning wishing it was a big nightmare." She referenced their childhoods and memories of when Lina first started wearing makeup and covering for Monique when she would sneak out of the house.

In another screenshot, Monique says Lina died from a blood clot. It's unclear where the screenshots originated from. One Facebook account attributed to Monique Yuvic posted, "My baby sis is really gone just like that," on Aug. 5, 2025. The screenshots of the posts shared by WorldstarHipHop are not on this account.

"It feels so unreal," wrote one person under Monique's post. Another chimed in and said, "So sorry for your loss, hun. I will pray for you and your family. Let me know if you need anything, even if it’s just someone to talk to." There are other condolences in the comments, though one person asks who her sister is. No one mentions Lina by name.

Reactions to Lina Bina's death are mixed, and many are cruel.

Lina was not very active on Instagram, and her last post is from April 22, 2023. Several people left comments either joking about Lina's death or celebrating it because of her chosen profession. "I should have went easy on her," commented one guy, "now I feel guilty." Another person shared a GIF of Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros. that read, "Welcome to h--l." Yet another chose this moment to shame Lina.