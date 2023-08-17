Home > Viral News > Trending A Misspelled Wedding Fan Inspires a Hilarious Tweet Storm of Support and Memes A gay wedding’s fan has two words hilariously misspelled and to add to the humor, they’ve included a note to protect against the spelling sticklers. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 17 2023, Published 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@seandoherty

We all know that people in the LGBTQ+ community often have the best sense of humor, which is what makes this potential Bridezilla story one of the funniest. Instead of dealing with the behind-the-scenes chaos of a couple of typos on a wedding fan, the fiancés decided to just add a note addressing the misspelled words.

Article continues below advertisement

Honestly, if the wedding was anything like their fans and addendum suggests, it was probably a very fun wedding. How can we get an invite to their next party? Here’s the story behind the misspelled wedding fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Twitter user Sean Doherty shared a picture of a misspelled wedding fan that went viral.

Usually, when we have the story of a wedding gone wrong, there's crying and screaming, along with entertained bystanders. But in the case of Jeremy and Trevor’s wedding, a couple of misspelled words on their fans turned into a viral tweet. Twitter user Sean Doherty, a swing on the Jagged Little Pill North American tour, shared a pic of the grooms’ giveaway fans and accompanying note.

Trevor said try Jesus, not me. Icon. — tré easton (@treeaston) August 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

When it’s hot outside, wedding couples will sometimes provide a decorative fan, which is why the couple, Jeremy and Trevor, had fans with their names on them. However, these fans also had some spelling mistakes. “Welcome to our wedding,” the fans said. “Saturday, August 12, 2023, Four O’Cklock in the afternoon.” Above a QR code, it also said, “Honemoon Fund.” How could the happy couple not realize their mistake?

Cheese ws spelt incorrectly on our wedding meal menu and said goats chess tart on it instead. So we put chess peice on the plate as a joke. — Mark Simpson (@mark380MAN) August 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Well, it seems they did realize the mistake, but by the time they realized, they either didn’t have enough time or money to make new ones. So instead, they left a hilarious note next to the fans. It said, “Take a Fan! If anyone feels the need to point out to our Bride, Trevor, on his wedding day that he misspelled ‘O’Cklock,’ and ‘Honemoon,’ on all 200 fans, you will be removed from the event by one of the scary lesbians in the wedding parties. Sincerely, Management.”

I would very much like to meet one of the scary wedding lesbians, they sound great — Sad Mazov (@heybratan) August 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

just showed the grooms this and they’re screaming lolol if any of you want to donate to the honemoon fund they’re the sweetest boys on the planet (literally one is a nurse and the other is a special education teacher) so here’s the actual code! pic.twitter.com/FKKZQodxpQ — Sean Doherty (@seandoherty) August 13, 2023

The fan is so funny (and relatable for anyone who’s been to a gay wedding) that Sean’s tweet went viral. Despite joking about the “scary lesbians,” the grooms not only enjoyed the attention, but were happy to share the QR code with the public! So for those who already love Jeremy and Trevor, a nurse and a special education teacher, and want to donate to their “Honemoon Fund,” now we can.

Article continues below advertisement

i think that jeremy is one who printed out the sign not trevor — Omi (@ylomii) August 13, 2023