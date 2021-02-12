Get to Know Mitch Blaschke, the Main Mechanic From 'Gold Rush'

We've been introduced to a lot of people through reality TV shows. We get to know personalities that are different than our social circle and this is true for all reality shows.

In what other time would most of us be able to hear from a gold miner than through Gold Rush ? The people on the show work hard, have drama like the rest of us, and Mitch Blaschke and his family are favorites on the show.

Get to know Mitch Blaschke and his family from 'Gold Rush.'

Gold Rush is a fun show that airs on Discovery network and it gives us a glimpse into the lives of people who have an interesting profession. The series follows the gold mining efforts of several mining companies that are primarily family-run.

The workers in the show come from all over the United States and settle to where gold mines are more likely to be found. This includes the Klondike region in Dawson City, Yukon, in Canada. The show has been on-air for a long time – just completing its 11th season in 2020.

Mitch Blaschke joined the series in 2012 and has been followed on the series ever since. As the main mechanic, he first appeared on Gold Rush in Season 3, working with Todd Hoffman's crew. He later became a full-time series member on Season 5, joining Parker Schnabel's team.

According to his bio page on Discovery, Mitch was born in Oregon and is a self-trained mechanic who started working really young. He started his mechanic career when he was just a teenager, at 14 years old, and worked in a collision repair shop working on broken cars. He worked there after school so he could help pay for his love of kart racing.

On the series, we get an opportunity to meet some of the family members of the castmates too. Mitch is married and has a little child as well, and it's clear that family is very important to him. On July 23, 2016, Mitch married his longtime girlfriend, Hailey.

Three years later, on Oct. 8, 2019, Hailey and Mitch welcomed their daughter, Mia. According to IMDb, she was born at a healthy 7 pounds and 5 ounces. It's very clear how much his wife and daughter mean to Mitch — just look at his social media, they're all over his grid and it's adorable to the max.

When Mitch isn't working on the gold mines, he lives at home with Hailey and Mia in the town of Sandy, which is near Portland in Mitch's home state of Oregon. Also, on the off-season of mining, Mitch likes anything with speed and spends time snowmobiling and racing cars.

It's all about the gold. Get a sneak peek at #GoldRush: Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue streaming on discovery+ Jan 4. Learn more at 👉 discoverypl.us/2JAb1sj Posted by Gold Rush on Tuesday, December 22, 2020