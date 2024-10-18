Home > Entertainment Mitzi Gaynor Was a One-Man Woman, Devoted to Jack Bean for Over Five Decades Jack was born in 1922, and married his first and only wife Mitzi in 1954. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 18 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star and singer Mitzi Gaynor, an icon of the golden age of music, passed away on Oct. 17, 2024, at the age of 93. Her managers confirmed the news in a statement to The Associated Press. Mitzi, who starred alongside legends like Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, is perhaps best known for her role in South Pacific. She also shined in classics like We’re Not Married! and There’s No Business Like Show Business.

With the news of her passing, we're taking a look back at Mitzi's personal life, including her longtime marriage. Mitzi was a one-man woman, staying married to Jack Bean for over five decades until his passing. Here's everything you need to know about Mitzi’s husband, Jack.

Mitzi Gaynor was married to Jack Bean from 1954 to 2006.

Mitzi's marriage to Jack spanned more than five decades, from Nov. 18, 1954, until his death in December 2006. Jack wasn’t just Mitzi's husband — he was also her manager. He helped her thrive in her career across television productions and musicals. Jack had an impressive background in show business.

According to Variety, he showed initiative early, stepping in at just 14 to help book a night dance for the Benny Carter Band, which sold out. Later, Jack made a name for himself as a producer, with credits including Witches' Brew (1980), Very Close Quarters (1984), and Mitzi... The First Time (1973). Before managing Mitzi, Jack also worked as Ella Fitzgerald's manager.

Additionally, Jack co-founded Bean/Rose Public Relations, a firm that managed several high-profile campaigns, including an ad campaign for Wish-Bone Salad Dressing. Originally owned by Unilever and now part of Pinnacle Foods, this campaign added another impressive achievement to Jack's diverse career.

Mitzi Gaynor's husband, Jack Bean, served in the U.S. Army.

Jack was born on Jan. 14, 1922, in Minneapolis, Minn. While he was best known for his work as a Hollywood producer, he also had another noteworthy accomplishment — serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. In addition to his entertainment career, Jack worked in social services, where he was recognized for helping war veterans struggling with mental illness, according to his IMDb profile.

Mitzi Gaynor and Jack Bean were married on Nov. 18, 1954. They were married until Bean's death in 2006. pic.twitter.com/V6B5BE79u1 — Jessica Pickens (@HollywoodComet) October 17, 2024

Mitzi Gaynor and Jack Bean owned a home in Beverly Hills.

In 1960, Mitzi and Jack purchased a home in Beverly Hills, which remained their primary residence until Jack passed away from pneumonia in 2006, according to Variety. Mitzi, however, passed away from natural causes in Los Angeles. While the couple shared many memories and celebrated countless milestones throughout their decades together, one thing they didn’t do was have children.

