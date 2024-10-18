Home > Entertainment Legendary Actor Mitzi Gaynor Left Behind an Iconic Legacy and a Solid Net Worth Mitzi Gaynor was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1959. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 18 2024, 7:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@themitzigaynor

Legendary actor, singer, and dancer Mitzi Gaynor died on Oct. 17, 2024. She left behind a legacy of a memorable career and a lasting mark in film. But what was Mitzi Gaynor's net worth at the time of her death? She was considered to be one of the few remaining old Hollywood actors, and her net worth reflected that.

Mitzi was 93 years old at the time of her death. She had been married to film producer Jack Beam from 1954 until his death in 2006. The couple had no children and no immediate family she is survived by. But if you know anything about old Hollywood films, then chances are, Mitzi crossed your path via the big screen at some point.

What was Mitzi Gaynor's net worth when she died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mitzi's net worth at the time of her passing was $50 million. That's an impressive fortune to leave behind, but in a way, it was to be expected. Mitzi was known for movies like South Pacific, The Birds and the Bees, For the Love of Money, and Surprise Package, among other movies of the 1950s and 1960s.

Although Mitzi's last appearance in a movie was in 1963, she went on to appear on the soundtrack for So You Think You Can Dance Canada and Call the Midwife. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 1959 for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for South Pacific.

